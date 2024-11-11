Valve's Steam Deck OLED is now available in stylish limited edition White

A limited edition Steam Deck OLED: White Edition has been announced and it will be available in every region where the Steam Deck has officially launched.

Valve is launching a Steam Deck OLED: White Edition PC gaming handheld that will be available in limited quantities beginning November 18 at 3:00 pm Pacific Standard Time. This will be a custom version of the 1TB model, priced at $679 USD, with a white and grey color scheme that extends to the all-new white carry case.

With white-colored peripherals becoming increasingly popular, this custom Steam Deck OLED will undoubtedly sell out quickly. Valve is allocating stock to every region where the Steam Deck is officially available - including Australia, which just got it in November 2024 - to give everyone a fair chance of picking it up.

Gamers in the US, CA, UK, EU, and the AU region can order one - and that's one literally, as Valve is restricting Steam Deck OLED: White Edition purchases to one per customer/Steam user.

This is Valve's second Steam Deck alternative colorway experiment, following last year's smoky translucent limited edition Steam Deck OLED. Valve notes that the first go around was a success, so depending on how the new limited edition White variant goes, we could see more color variants "down the line."

The Steam Deck OLED: White Edition features the same specs as the 1TB OLED model, which is as follows.