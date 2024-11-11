All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Gaming

Valve's Steam Deck OLED is now available in stylish limited edition White

A limited edition Steam Deck OLED: White Edition has been announced and it will be available in every region where the Steam Deck has officially launched.

Valve's Steam Deck OLED is now available in stylish limited edition White
TL;DR: Valve is releasing a limited edition Steam Deck OLED: White Edition on November 18, priced at $679 USD. It features a white and grey color scheme and includes a white carry case.

Valve is launching a Steam Deck OLED: White Edition PC gaming handheld that will be available in limited quantities beginning November 18 at 3:00 pm Pacific Standard Time. This will be a custom version of the 1TB model, priced at $679 USD, with a white and grey color scheme that extends to the all-new white carry case.

With white-colored peripherals becoming increasingly popular, this custom Steam Deck OLED will undoubtedly sell out quickly. Valve is allocating stock to every region where the Steam Deck is officially available - including Australia, which just got it in November 2024 - to give everyone a fair chance of picking it up.

Gamers in the US, CA, UK, EU, and the AU region can order one - and that's one literally, as Valve is restricting Steam Deck OLED: White Edition purchases to one per customer/Steam user.

This is Valve's second Steam Deck alternative colorway experiment, following last year's smoky translucent limited edition Steam Deck OLED. Valve notes that the first go around was a success, so depending on how the new limited edition White variant goes, we could see more color variants "down the line."

The Steam Deck OLED: White Edition features the same specs as the 1TB OLED model, which is as follows.

  • APU: 6nm AMD APU, CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz, GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz
  • APU Power: 4-15W
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (6400 MT/s)
  • Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD, high-speed microSD card slot
  • Display Resolution" 1280 x 800 x RGB
  • Type: HDR OLED Touch Screen
  • Display Size: 7.4" diagonal
  • Maximum Brightness: 1,000 nits peak brightness (HDR), 600 nits (SDR)
  • Color Gamut: 110% P3
  • Refresh Rate: Up to 90Hz
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 (support for controllers, accessories, and audio), Wi-Fi 6E
  • Power Input: PD3.0 Type-C power supply, 45W
  • Battery: 50Whr battery. 3-12 hours of gameplay
  • Display port over Type-C: Up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB3 Gen 2
  • Size: 298mm x 117mm x 49mm
  • Weight: Approx. 640 grams
  • Operating System: SteamOS 3 (Arch-based), Desktop: KDE Plasma

