Valve's Steam Deck OLED is now available in stylish limited edition White

Valve is launching a Steam Deck OLED: White Edition PC gaming handheld that will be available in limited quantities beginning November 18 at 3:00 pm Pacific Standard Time. This will be a custom version of the 1TB model, priced at $679 USD, with a white and grey color scheme that extends to the all-new white carry case.
With white-colored peripherals becoming increasingly popular, this custom Steam Deck OLED will undoubtedly sell out quickly. Valve is allocating stock to every region where the Steam Deck is officially available - including Australia, which just got it in November 2024 - to give everyone a fair chance of picking it up.
Gamers in the US, CA, UK, EU, and the AU region can order one - and that's one literally, as Valve is restricting Steam Deck OLED: White Edition purchases to one per customer/Steam user.
This is Valve's second Steam Deck alternative colorway experiment, following last year's smoky translucent limited edition Steam Deck OLED. Valve notes that the first go around was a success, so depending on how the new limited edition White variant goes, we could see more color variants "down the line."
The Steam Deck OLED: White Edition features the same specs as the 1TB OLED model, which is as follows.
- APU: 6nm AMD APU, CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz, GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz
- APU Power: 4-15W
- RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (6400 MT/s)
- Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD, high-speed microSD card slot
- Display Resolution" 1280 x 800 x RGB
- Type: HDR OLED Touch Screen
- Display Size: 7.4" diagonal
- Maximum Brightness: 1,000 nits peak brightness (HDR), 600 nits (SDR)
- Color Gamut: 110% P3
- Refresh Rate: Up to 90Hz
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 (support for controllers, accessories, and audio), Wi-Fi 6E
- Power Input: PD3.0 Type-C power supply, 45W
- Battery: 50Whr battery. 3-12 hours of gameplay
- Display port over Type-C: Up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB3 Gen 2
- Size: 298mm x 117mm x 49mm
- Weight: Approx. 640 grams
- Operating System: SteamOS 3 (Arch-based), Desktop: KDE Plasma