Quanta to boost production of AI servers in the US, booked to 2025 because of 'insane demand'

Taiwan AI server giant Quanta Computer plans to increase production capacity for AI servers in the US, as its factories are booked through to end of 2025.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Quanta Computer is increasing AI server production in the US, with factories fully booked until the end of 2025. NVIDIA's GB200 is being trial-produced in Taiwan and the US, with production ramping up in Q1 2025.

Quanta Computer is reportedly gearing up to boost production of its AI servers in the US, as the Taiwan AI server giant has its US factories "fully loaded" until the end of 2025.

NVIDIA's new entry with GB200 has been trial-produced in factories in both Taiwan and the United States, with volume of GB200 slowly increasing in Q1 2025 for Quanta Computer, noting that "the situation is very good". Yang Qiling, executive deputy general manager of Quanta attended the recent Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) annual meeting and was interviewed, which is where the new information is coming from.

Qiling noted that Quanta has production capacity on both the east and west coasts othe United States, but will continue to expand its two factories in the US "in response to demand in the future". There was concern about US manufacturing issues that might arise in the new Trump administration, but "Quanta is more comfortable with it".

Qiling also pointed out that Quanta International's layout is quite complete, and that it is continuing to expand factories in the United States over the last two years, and that factory design plans are affected by tariff issues, the investments themselves are still based on Quanta's needs... and those needs are in "insane demand".

The Quanta boss also talked about the US-China trade war during 2018, pointing out that Quanta is the fastest manufacturer to respond to changes internationally, with factories in Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and more with a complete supply chain layout at the ready, always.

Qiling said that the boosted production expansion locations is mostly to serve customers locally, with more factories in the United States, US tech companies can get quicker access to chips, that are also made on US soil.

NEWS SOURCE:money.udn.com
