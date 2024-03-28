Quanta Computer to make NVIDIA GB200-based AI servers for Google, Amazon, and Meta

Quanta Computer is one of the largest OEM suppliers in the world, with new contracts won to build NVIDIA GB200 AI systems for the likes of Google, Amazon AWS, Meta, and some B200-based AI systems for Microsoft.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company will have its first GB200 AI servers in testing in July or August "at the earliest" reports UDN, with mass production expected in September. Quanta holds "large OEM orders" for GB200 servers from Google, Amazon AWS, and Meta which are provided as complete AI cabinets. Microsoft ordered some B200 servers, which means Quanta is building next-gen AI systems for all four major US cloud servers in one set of orders.

NVIDIA's new GB200 cabinet AI servers cost around $2-3 million each, so we can expect some major revenues for NVIDIA in the second half of this year once these orders are processed. UDN reports that Quanta is "optimistic" that as a shortage of materials in the supply chain gets better, AI server shipments will increase as soon as May or June, while the second half of 2024 is expected to be an "explosive period".

Quanta is expecting volume shipment in September, with Amazon AWS and Meta having their new NVIDIA GB200 AI servers up and running in the second half of the year. Once these US cloud service providers (CSPs) successfully expand, capital expenditure and customer demand is strong -- its insatiable right now, AI GPU demand -- UDN reports that Quanta's cloud business revenue will make up 40% of its yearly revenues in 2024, expected to pass notebook computers and become Quanta's biggest production line.

NVIDIA's new B200 AI GPU can consume up to 1000W to 1200W depending on the configuration, with GB200 packages including 2 x B200 GPUs and a Grace CPU with powerful performance at the ready for AI workloads. The new GB200 and B200 AI GPUs will be the first to use water cooling, which is expected to make water cooling more mainstream in data center cooling markets.

Quanta has recently developed liquid cooling technology through its subsidiary Werder Technology, which is said to be a "major leap forward in water cooling technology". Quanta has partnered with Singtel as a technology partner, where the companies will build a "sustainable data center" in Singapore, which will help the Singaporean government to super-speed their AI development.