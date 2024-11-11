Sony confirms PlayStation 5 Pro sales are already beating PS4 Pro sales

TL;DR: Sony released a launch trailer for the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is currently outperforming the PS4 Pro in sales during the same period. Sony released a launch trailer for the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is currently outperforming the PS4 Pro in sales during the same period.

Sony has taken to its official PlayStation YouTube channel to share a quick launch trailer for the PlayStation 5 Pro, the company's latest console, which Sony's CFO has confirmed is currently beating the PS4 Pro when it comes to sales during the same period.

Sony's latest fiscal financial report outlined many of the company's successes throughout the current financial year and offered a brief insight into the sales performance of the recently released PlayStation 5 Pro. The mid-gen refresh of the PlayStation 5 was released last week, and according to Sony's President, COO, and CFO, Hiroki Totoki, Sony isn't too bothered by the heavy criticism surrounding the price tag of the new console, as the company is aiming the PS5 Pro at its "core customers," which translates to enthusiast-level gamers that want the absolute best Sony can offer.

Additionally, Hiroki spoke on the number of sales the PS5 Pro has achieved since it launched, and surprisingly, especially considering the recent criticism surrounding the console, anecdotally reflected by the Like/Dislike ratio on the PS5 Pro launch video (7.1K likes to 9.7K dislikes, the PS5 Pro is selling better than the PS4 Pro did during the same period. Hiroki said, "I'm under the impression that the product is performing slightly stronger than the pre-orders of the PS4 Pro during the same period, so I don't think it is adversely affecting the product's sales plan."

This confirmation was in response to the complaints surrounding the price of the title, and at least from Sony's perspective, the price of the console hasn't negatively impacted sales projections for PS5 Pro, and in fact, it's only outperforming the previous generations. Notably, PS4 Pro's account for approximately 15-20% of the total units sold during that generation.