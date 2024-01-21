Apple Vision Pro costs $3499, but without AppleCare+ the repair cost is an insane $2400

Apple Vision Pro headset costs $3499 for the base model, or $4800 if it has 1TB of internal storage... while repair costs are a huge $2400!

Apple's new Vision Pro headset will cost you $3499 for the base model, scaling up to $4800 if you opt for 1TB of internal storage... but you will NOT want to damage it, as repair costs are as high as $2400 if you don't have AppleCare+ protection.

The company opened up pre-orders for its new Vision Pro headset a couple of days ago, where if you buy the minimum 256GB internal storage model, you're looking at $3499, while 1TB of storage will set you back $4800.

You'll want to get AppleCare+ protection which costs $499, because without it, if you damage something catastrophic (expensive) like the display or another part of the Vision Pro headset, you could be looking at spending $2399 on repairing your expensive new headset. AppleCare+ protected? $299 for that same repair.

If you opt-in (and we really do recommend you do) for AppleCare+ protection for your new Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll get two years of protection, which costs $499 upfront or $24.99 per month. Your new AppleCare+ protection will include unlimited repairs for your Vision Pro from accidental damages, with Apple-certified service and support, Express Replacement Service, and 24/7 access to Apple experts if you need it.

Apple sells a case to protect your Vision Pro headset, which will cost another $200... so even if you cough up $4800 for the 1TB storage model of the Vision Pro, you don't get a protective case included in the package; that's an additional extra. Apple being Apple, really.

On Apple's own support page for the Vision Pro, the company lists "other damage" as the service type, where once you select your Apple Vision Pro headset, it shows $2399 estimated repair costs, or $299 with an AppleCare+ plan.