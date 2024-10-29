All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Peripherals

Turtle Beach's Stealth Pivot controller for PC and Xbox has a rotating stick and button layout

As a new premium controller, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot has a unique feature that lets you rotate, flip, and change the thumbstick and button layout.

Turtle Beach's Stealth Pivot controller for PC and Xbox has a rotating stick and button layout
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot is a new premium controller for Xbox, PC, and Bluetooth devices, featuring rotating thumbstick and button modules for customizable layouts. It offers 2-in-1 functionality, Hall Effect sensors, AntiDrift thumbsticks, and a Connected Command Display for onboard customization.* Generated from the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot is a brand-new premium wireless and wired controller for Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Bluetooth devices. Its unique design includes "rotating thumbstick and button control modules," so you can switch between a traditional stick and button layout and one optimized for fighting games and other 2D titles.

Turtle Beach notes that "modules can be easily rotated and locked back into place," giving the Stealth Pivot controller seamless 2-in-1 functionality and control over the layout. As a premium controller, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot's $129.99 MSRP is higher than that of standard pads; it includes things like built-in Hall Effect sensors and AntiDrift thumbsticks for optimal performance and a 'Connected Command Display' that offers access to onboard customization options without the need for software.

Of course, in-depth customization is also available via the Turtle Beach Control Center 2 app for Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android. "Turtle Beach's Stealth Pivot delivers a new level of innovation in controllers by giving gamers the ability to play more of their favorite games using one controller," said Cris Keirn, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

Turtle Beach's Stealth Pivot controller for PC and Xbox has a rotating stick and button layout 2
3

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot also features adjustable trigger stops, four mappable microswitch buttons, five onboard profiles, and up to 20 hours of wireless battery life. Turtle Beach notes that low-latency wireless is only available on PCs, and the "USB cable is required for use with Xbox consoles." It also includes a 3.5mm headset jack that supports Turtle Beach's audio features, EQ presets, and Superhuman Hearing tech.

Head to the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot's product page for more information.

Photo of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 Wireless Multiplatform Amplified Gaming Headset
Best Deals: Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 Wireless Multiplatform Amplified Gaming Headset
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/29/2024 at 9:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles