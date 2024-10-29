Turtle Beach's Stealth Pivot controller for PC and Xbox has a rotating stick and button layout

As a new premium controller, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot has a unique feature that lets you rotate, flip, and change the thumbstick and button layout.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot is a brand-new premium wireless and wired controller for Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Bluetooth devices. Its unique design includes "rotating thumbstick and button control modules," so you can switch between a traditional stick and button layout and one optimized for fighting games and other 2D titles.

Turtle Beach notes that "modules can be easily rotated and locked back into place," giving the Stealth Pivot controller seamless 2-in-1 functionality and control over the layout. As a premium controller, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot's $129.99 MSRP is higher than that of standard pads; it includes things like built-in Hall Effect sensors and AntiDrift thumbsticks for optimal performance and a 'Connected Command Display' that offers access to onboard customization options without the need for software.

Of course, in-depth customization is also available via the Turtle Beach Control Center 2 app for Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android. "Turtle Beach's Stealth Pivot delivers a new level of innovation in controllers by giving gamers the ability to play more of their favorite games using one controller," said Cris Keirn, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot also features adjustable trigger stops, four mappable microswitch buttons, five onboard profiles, and up to 20 hours of wireless battery life. Turtle Beach notes that low-latency wireless is only available on PCs, and the "USB cable is required for use with Xbox consoles." It also includes a 3.5mm headset jack that supports Turtle Beach's audio features, EQ presets, and Superhuman Hearing tech.

