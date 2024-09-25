Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 ships with two USB receivers for the new CrossPlay feature

The new Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 is here, and with two USB receivers you can keep your headset connected and switch between two gaming devices.

The new Turtle Beach Stealth 700 series is here, and they represent the company's latest premium wireless gaming headsets for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Steam Deck, and Switch. The hardware maker touts "massive upgrades" with the updated line-up, which includes the brand-new CrossPlay dual wireless transmitters.

As the name suggests, CrossPlay includes two wireless USB transmitters that allow games to switch between different audio sources with a button press. It's a very welcome quality-of-life upgrade for those who jump from PC to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X when gaming. No more plugging and unplugging and then plugging in again - that's very cool.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) also supports simultaneous low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless with Bluetooth 5.2, so players can stay connected to their smartphone while gaming.

Audio-wise, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 sports massive 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers and a completely redesigned unidirectional flip-to-mute microphone with AI noise reduction. Turtle Beach has always delivered bass and clear communication with its premium headsets, so seeing how the new Stealth 700s compare to the competition will be interesting.

For competitive gamers, a dedicated PC version of the headset adds 24-bit, 96kHz high-fidelity wireless audio, custom 3D audio, and a 16-bit, 32kHz high-bandwidth microphone. And best of all, the price remains unchanged.

"Elevating a fan-favorite gaming headset like our Stealth 700 is always a balance between true innovation and continuing to deliver the performance that's made this such a popular model generation after generation," said Cris Keirn, CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation. "Our new Stealth 700 delivers significant feature upgrades over earlier versions and the competition, all while retaining the original $199.99 MSRP that's made this a best-selling premium wireless gaming headset for years."

We're going hands-on with the new Turtle Beach Stealth 700 in the coming week, so stay tuned for our full review.