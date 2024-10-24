All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft officially unveils tools to create AI employees that work for humans

Microsoft has announced its releasing a suit of autonomous AI agents that will serve people as employees and carry out tasks as requested.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Microsoft has taken to its blog to announce the release of a suite of autonomous artificial intelligence agents that will serve businesses as virtual employees.

Redmond states in its blog post that it's announcing new capabilities that will enable customers to create autonomous agents with Copilot Studio, along with ten new autonomous agents in Dynamic 365. Microsoft writes that agents should be thought of as the "new apps for an AI-powered world" and that it believes one day, every organization will have a "constellation of agents" that will range from simply prompt and response bots to bots that are completely autonomous.

Copilot will be how customers interact with these agents, and their capabilities will range from sales, supplier communications, customer intent, and customer knowledge management agents. Microsoft states in its blog post that its AI agents will be able to increase the productivity of a business and is an example of how artificial intelligence can increase the output generated by a worker per hour. As for custom agents, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said that Copilot Studio is built as a "no-code way for you to be able to build agents," which means users won't need any prior programming knowledge to create a custom agent successfully.

"Sales Qualification Agent: In a profession where time literally equals money, this agent enables sellers to focus their time on the highest priority sales opportunities while the agent researches leads, helps prioritize opportunities and guides customer outreach with personalized emails and responses.

Supplier Communications Agent: This agent enables customers to optimize their supply chain and minimize costly disruptions by autonomously tracking supplier performance, detecting delays and responding accordingly - freeing procurement teams from time consuming manual monitoring and firefighting.

Customer Intent and Customer Knowledge Management Agents: A business gets one chance to make a first impression, and these two agents are game changers for customer care teams facing high call volumes, talent shortages and heightened customer expectations. These agents work hand in hand with a customer service representative by learning how to resolve customer issues and autonomously adding knowledge-based articles to scale best practices across the care team.

- wrote Microsoft

NEWS SOURCES:blogs.microsoft.com, theguardian.com

