AMD: our Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be a faster gaming CPU than Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9700X

AMD confirms that its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor will 'yes, be faster' than its next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9700X processor.

AMD has one of the best gaming processors on the planet with its Ryzen 7 7800X3D and its second-gen 3D V-Cache technology. However, it looks like the 7800X3D will be a faster gaming CPU than the next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9700X, and that's coming directly from AMD.

In an interview with Tom's Hardware, AMD's Senior Technical Marketing Manager, Don Woligroski, said: "Is it the fastest in gaming? It's faster than the competition in our tests. X3D is still the king of the hill, but by a much smaller margin than typically between X3D and non-X3D. So a 7800X3D would, yes, be faster than 9700X, but maybe not by as much as you would expect".

In an interview with PCGamer earlier this week, Donny said: "The X3D stuff, we have a lot to say about it. The best part about it is we're not just resting on laurels. We're improving what we can do with X3D, it's really exciting and I'm super looking forward to talking to people about that. It's not like, hey, we've also added X3D to a chip. We are working actively on really cool differentiators to make it even better. We're working on X3D, we're improving it".

So... AMD is about to launch its next-generation Zen 5 CPU architecture and a new family of Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors, Intel is cooking up its next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs, and AMD's current-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D (which can be found on Amazon for $339) will best the not-even-released Ryzen 9 9700X. Alrighty. It might not be by as much as we expect, said Donny, but it shows just how good the X3D processors are from AMD.

It's also a testament to the longevity of the AM5 socket because if you purchased a 7800X3D processor in the last year or so, there's no reason to upgrade to a new Zen 5 processor until that is... X3D variants of the Ryzen 9000 series drop. They'll have some "really cool differentiators" to "make it even better".

