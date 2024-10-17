All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Doom Eternal is now free for Amazon Prime members - but some PC gamers still aren't happy

Don't look a gift Cacodemon in the mouth? Yes, Doom Eternal might be free, but the devilish twist is you'll have to download it from... The Microsoft Store.

Missed out on buying Doom Eternal when it was released? Well, don't miss out on this offer if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, as you can now get the game for absolutely nothing.

Doom Eternal was released four years ago now, but it's still an excellent shooter (Image Credit: Amazon)
Doom Eternal is the latest freebie to be provided by Amazon as part of its Prime Gaming package, which gives Prime subscribers access to a number of free games every month.

In this case, the slight catch with Doom Eternal is that you get a code for a download (of the Standard Edition) from the Microsoft Store, so that's not everyone's first port of call for their gaming platform (or indeed their second, third, or fourth port probably). Indeed, this is a major sticking point for some PC gamers, who apparently would rather have nothing than a game from the Microsoft Store.

Still, in our book, free is free, and Doom Eternal is an excellent first-person shooter which you should one hundred percent grab if you've never experienced the game.

Another freebie that's well worth checking out is the classic BioShock Remastered (which you can enjoy in its full visual glory with the revamped version that has 4K support).

Bringing up the rear, there are two more free PC games currently. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition is a solid enough multiplayer ghostbusting outing (one player can be the spook, too), and DreadOut 2 is a survival horror game. The latter sounds like it has some great ideas, but is rather let down by poor combat mechanics if the Steam reviews are anything to go by.

Read more: Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 boosts publisher revenues by 1200%

NEWS SOURCES:gaming.amazon.com, videocardz.com, store.steampowered.com

Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more.

