Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 boosts publisher revenues by 1200%

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is such a mega-successful hit that the sequel has helped boost its publisher's revenues by over 1200% year-over-year.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is a monstrous success for Pullup Entertainment (formerly Focus Home Entertainment).

Space Marine 2 has become a huge hit for developer Saber Interactive and publisher Pullup Entertainment. The game did so well at launch that Tim Willits, who had previously worked at id Software on games on Quake and Doom, said that Space Marine 2 could actually be the fastest-selling game he's ever worked on. The publisher went on to say Space Marine 2 has sold 4.5 million copies.

"Todd Hollenshead (former CEO of id Software) and I believe that Space Marine 2 is the fastest selling game we've ever worked on, including all the Quake, DOOM, Wolfenstein, and RAGE games over the years," Willits said when the game launched in September.

That appears to be quite true. Pullup Entertainment, the publisher behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, just released its latest Q2 financial report and the numbers are stellar.

According to the figures, Space Marine 2 helped spike Pullup's quarterly catalog/new game sales revenues by +1161%. Pullup generated 13 million euros via catalog games in Q2'24, and 164 million euros in Q2'25. Space Marine 2 wasn't the only game that boosted earnings, though; Pullup also released Train Sim World 5 during the quarter.

Total quarterly revenues were up +334% year-over-year, from 46 million euros in Q2'24 to 200 million euros in Q2'25.

"Our second-quarter revenue exceeds the previous record set for the full 2022-23 fiscal year. The launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is remarkable in terms of numbers and execution," Deputy CEO of PULLUP Entertainment Geoffroy Sardin said.

The report went on to discuss Space Marine 2's success even further: