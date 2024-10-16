All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 boosts publisher revenues by 1200%

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is such a mega-successful hit that the sequel has helped boost its publisher's revenues by over 1200% year-over-year.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 boosts publisher revenues by 1200%
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is a monstrous success for Pullup Entertainment (formerly Focus Home Entertainment).

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 boosts publisher revenues by 1200% 2
2

Space Marine 2 has become a huge hit for developer Saber Interactive and publisher Pullup Entertainment. The game did so well at launch that Tim Willits, who had previously worked at id Software on games on Quake and Doom, said that Space Marine 2 could actually be the fastest-selling game he's ever worked on. The publisher went on to say Space Marine 2 has sold 4.5 million copies.

"Todd Hollenshead (former CEO of id Software) and I believe that Space Marine 2 is the fastest selling game we've ever worked on, including all the Quake, DOOM, Wolfenstein, and RAGE games over the years," Willits said when the game launched in September.

That appears to be quite true. Pullup Entertainment, the publisher behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, just released its latest Q2 financial report and the numbers are stellar.

According to the figures, Space Marine 2 helped spike Pullup's quarterly catalog/new game sales revenues by +1161%. Pullup generated 13 million euros via catalog games in Q2'24, and 164 million euros in Q2'25. Space Marine 2 wasn't the only game that boosted earnings, though; Pullup also released Train Sim World 5 during the quarter.

Total quarterly revenues were up +334% year-over-year, from 46 million euros in Q2'24 to 200 million euros in Q2'25.

"Our second-quarter revenue exceeds the previous record set for the full 2022-23 fiscal year. The launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is remarkable in terms of numbers and execution," Deputy CEO of PULLUP Entertainment Geoffroy Sardin said.

The report went on to discuss Space Marine 2's success even further:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, inspired by the iconic universe created by Games Workshop, published by Focus Entertainment Publishing and developed by Saber Interactive, is the best launch in the history of the PULLUP Entertainment group. The game has already attracted more than 4.5 million unique players to date, placing it among the top 5 launches of the year.

Photo of the product for sale

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$67
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2024 at 6:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:cdn.focus-home.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email Derek StricklandFollow Derek Strickland on XFollow Derek Strickland on LinkedIn

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles