All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Artificial Intelligence

Meta's plan for a new nuclear-powered AI datacenter was foiled by bees

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that bees contributed to the cancellation of a planned nuclear-powered data center designed for artificial intelligence.

Meta's plan for a new nuclear-powered AI datacenter was foiled by bees
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
Updated
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Meta's plan to build a nuclear-powered data center was canceled due to the discovery of a rare bee species on the proposed site, leading to environmental and regulatory issues. Despite this setback, Meta is seeking a new location and clean energy sources for its upcoming data centers.

Meta's plan to construct a nuclear-powered data center to support its exponentially growing AI ventures was foiled when a species of bees was discovered.

Meta's plan for a new nuclear-powered AI datacenter was foiled by bees 561165561
2

According to a new report from The Financial Times, Meta was negotiating a deal with an owner of an already established nuclear power plant, but the deal fell apart due to environmental and regulatory problems. The deal was for the operator of the nuclear power plant to provide electricity to a presumably nearby soon-to-be-constructed data center. The publication didn't reveal the location of the proposed data center, or the nuclear power plant operator, but it did reveal a rare species of bees was discovered on the land the project was meant to be built.

The FT report stated Mark Zuckerberg discussed this point at a company meeting last week, where he said the discovery of the bee species complicated the project, and contributed to the ultimate cancellation. The unfortunate setback for Meta won't stop the company from finding a new building location, along with a clean energy supply. With the rise in AI data centers and the incredible amounts of power needed to fuel them, nuclear power has been thrown back into the conversation as a viable solution.

Further, nuclear energy has come back onto the table after being thought of as a dangerous source of energy. Amazon just announced it is investing big in nuclear energy as it believes it is the solution to the growing energy demands.

Photo of the Meta Quest 3S 128GB - Get Batman
Best Deals: Meta Quest 3S 128GB - Get Batman
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
-
$299.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/5/2024 at 7:13 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles