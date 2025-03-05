All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

SEGA: 'Atlus is an important studio, it's necessary we strengthen it'

SEGA says that Atlus remains a very important part of its games business and that it is necessary to keep strengthening and investing in the studio.

SEGA: 'Atlus is an important studio, it's necessary we strengthen it'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: SEGA acknowledges Atlus as a vital part of its gaming business, highlighting its RPG innovation and consistent earnings since its 2013 acquisition. Atlus's Persona series has sold nearly 24 million copies. SEGA plans to support Atlus and expand its Sonic and Yakuza teams through hiring and potential mergers and acquisitions.

Following the hit performance of Metaphor: ReFantazio, and the combination of decades' worth of sales and RPG mastery, SEGA says that Atlus is a critical part of its games business.

(Photo: <a href="https://www.ign.com/slideshows/inside-atlus-and-studio-zero" target="_blank"><strong>IGN</strong></a>)
3

(Photo: IGN)

Atlus is one of the most celebrated game-makers on the planet, and for good reason: The devs have significantly innovated the RPG space with their games that span entire console generations. SEGA took notice of Atlus with an acquisition in 2013, and since then, Atlus has become a consistent earner through its dedicated fanbase.

While SEGA undoubtedly realizes Atlus' value (they see the full extent of game sales, costs, and profits) it's still great to see a global media company recognize core talent. In a recent Q&A with investors, SEGA leadership says that Atlus will continue to be supported over time. The Persona series has become a best-seller with nearly 24 million copies sold to date.

SEGA also says that it's hiring to fill out its Sonic and Yakuza teams.

SEGA: 'Atlus is an important studio, it's necessary we strengthen it' 2024
3

Q: SEGA has several studios, but where will it focus its efforts among them in the future? Is it considering M&A as well?

A: We have not set any order of priority particularly. For example, ATLUS is an important studio for us to expand Japanese IPs overseas and we think it is necessary to strengthen it, and the studios involved in the Sonic and Like a Dragon IPs are also short of staff, and we are looking to reinforce personnel through additional hiring and M&A.

Photo of the Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition - PlayStation 5
Best Deals: Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition - PlayStation 5
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$49.99 USD
- $49.99 USD
Buy
$59.99 CAD
- $69.98 CAD
Buy
£49.36
- £50.96
Buy
$49.99 USD
- $49.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2025 at 7:42 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:segasammy.co.jp

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles