SEGA: 'Atlus is an important studio, it's necessary we strengthen it'

Following the hit performance of Metaphor: ReFantazio, and the combination of decades' worth of sales and RPG mastery, SEGA says that Atlus is a critical part of its games business.
Atlus is one of the most celebrated game-makers on the planet, and for good reason: The devs have significantly innovated the RPG space with their games that span entire console generations. SEGA took notice of Atlus with an acquisition in 2013, and since then, Atlus has become a consistent earner through its dedicated fanbase.
While SEGA undoubtedly realizes Atlus' value (they see the full extent of game sales, costs, and profits) it's still great to see a global media company recognize core talent. In a recent Q&A with investors, SEGA leadership says that Atlus will continue to be supported over time. The Persona series has become a best-seller with nearly 24 million copies sold to date.
SEGA also says that it's hiring to fill out its Sonic and Yakuza teams.
Q: SEGA has several studios, but where will it focus its efforts among them in the future? Is it considering M&A as well?
A: We have not set any order of priority particularly. For example, ATLUS is an important studio for us to expand Japanese IPs overseas and we think it is necessary to strengthen it, and the studios involved in the Sonic and Like a Dragon IPs are also short of staff, and we are looking to reinforce personnel through additional hiring and M&A.