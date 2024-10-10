All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
AI is an opportunity for game devs, Fallout creator Tim Cain says

Fallout co-creator Tim Cain shares his thoughts on how artificial intelligence tools, including generative AI, will affect the video games industry.

Artificial intelligence tools are expected to change the games industry, but some developers like Fallout creator Tim Cain believe AI offers unique opportunities for smaller teams.

AI, especially generative AI, is accelerating at a rapid clip. Big publishers like Electronic Arts are going all-in on generative AI and plan to use it to revolutionize creator content. Others, like Microsoft's Xbox games division, will use it to help craft stories. But it seems like AI is being used by many parts of the industry right now, whether overtly or behind closed doors.

This level of disruption is common in the tech industry, and innovations in software development are also prevalent through iterations of games engines like Unreal. In a recent video, Fallout creator Tim Cain discussed his thoughts on how technology like AI will change jobs and how games are made.

So what does the game dev veteran think about AI? It could be used to empower smaller teams to do big things, or bigger things.

"Historically, it's been hard to predict how technology is going to change jobs. I will attempt to do so.

"I think we're going to see bigger, more complex games made by smaller teams. Because AI will let them do some things that previously required large teams or specialist people on those teams.

"By the way, for all of you who think this is a bad thing, it's an opportunity--this is an opportunity.

"You'll be able to make, as a small indie developer, things that can only be made right now by huge publishers with hundreds of people on the team, if not thousands.

"So this is an opportunity that I think is coming down the pipe. I just wanted to say that's my prediction. The jobs are still going to be there, I think they'll just be slightly different jobs."

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

