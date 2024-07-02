Nintendo won't use generative AI in its first-party games

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has revealed that the company currently has no plans to use generative AI in its games due to IP rights concerns.

Unlike competitors like Xbox, who are embracing artificial intelligence to help write in-game quests and dialog in future games, Nintendo has no plans to use generative AI tech in its first-party titles.

As the games industry cuts thousands upon thousands of jobs, publishers are looking for new ways to save on costs. AI is one potential solution: in theory, the technology may be able to speed up game development and potentially even replace positions through automated processes. AI has become a controversial topic because of this, yet despite this sensitivity, publishers like EA and Microsoft are big proponents of the new tech.

Nintendo, however, is dubious about using generative artificial intelligence in its games. The rationale is pretty simple: Nintendo knows that generative AI can have implications for IP rights, and as one of the most litigious companies in the entire industry, Nintendo is one to protect and respect all forms of copyright and intellectual property law.

In a recent Q&A with investors, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about using AI in games. This is his response: