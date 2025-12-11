NVIDIA's new GPU location verification feature for AI GPUs to stop smuggling, no kill switches

NVIDIA has developed a new location verification feature for its data center GPUs to help stop AI GPU smuggling into foreign markets, no kill switch used.

NVIDIA has built a new location verification technology that would help the company know where its AI GPUs are being operated, in a bid to help prevent its AI chips from being smuggled into countries where US exports apply.

In a new report from Reuters, the outlet said that NVIDIA has demonstrated its new location verification feature privately over the last few months, but hasn't released it just yet. When it's released, it'll act as a software option that customers and data center operators can install, so they can keep a tighter eye on the AI chips in their fleets.

The newly-developed software from NVIDIA is an opt-in, customer-installed service that keeps an eye on GPU usage, configuration, and errors. It has a pretty decent feature set, providing data center operators with the following abilities:

Track spikes in power usage to keep within energy budgets while maximizing performance per watt.

Monitor utilization, memory bandwidth and interconnect health across the fleet.

Detect hotspots and airflow issues early to avoid thermal throttling and premature component aging.

Confirm consistent software configurations and settings to ensure reproducible results and reliable operation.

Spot errors and anomalies to identify failing parts early.

NVIDIA told Reuters: "we're in the process of implementing a new software service that empowers data center operators to monitor the health and inventory of their entire AI GPU fleet. This customer-installed software agent leverages GPU telemetry to monitor fleet health, integrity and inventory"

NVIDIA added: "there is no feature within NVIDIA GPUs that allow NVIDIA or a remote actor to disable the NVIDIA GPU. There is no kill switch".

You can read all about NVIDIA's new opt-in software that enables data center AI GPU fleet management right here.