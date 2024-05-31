Valve officially confirms Steam account libraries die with their owners

Many gamers have fully adopted digital libraries of the titles they have purchased whether by choice or by need, and one of the most popular services of these is Valve's Steam client.

Steam is easily the most-popular games library for PC gaming, with millions of gamers using the service to access hundreds, or even thousands of games. Many PC gamers may have believed that their digital collection of games would be transferable to a loved one, especially considering the amount of money that some accounts have poured into collecting games. However, that isn't the case - even in the event of the account holder dying.

A user on ResetEra posted a screenshot of the reply they received from Steam support querying about this very topic. A representative from Valve replied to the user informing them Steam accounts and the games linked to them are unfortunately "non-transferable". Moreover, the representative informed the user that Steam is unable to provide access to an account or merge its contents with another. Furthermore, the Steam representative stated that even if the Steam account is outlined in a will it still won't be transferable.

With all this being said it has become abundantly clear that Steam accounts and likely the thousands of dollars of games linked to them will die with their users.

