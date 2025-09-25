Think you're bad for binging Steam sales? Someone's game library just surpassed 40,000 titles

Everyone has a good number of games they're never likely to play in their Steam collection, but one gamer takes the cake in epic fashion.

TL;DR: A Steam gamer from China has purchased over 40,000 games, being the first to earn the Steam 'Game Collector' badge for doing so. It only took 15 years and around $640,000 to achieve this - and it's a mind-boggling, frankly.

It's come to light that one big-spender on Steam has bought over 40,000 games on Valve's platform.

Valve's Alien Swarm is this gamer's favorite title on Steam - aliens, flamethrowers, what's not to like? (Image Credit: Valve)

That truly gargantuan collection of games has been amassed by someone in China, a certain SonixLegends, who has just received the Steam 'Game Collector' badge for buying over 40,000 games, and is the only person in the world (so far) to have done so.

Polygon (via Tom's Hardware) picked up on this achievement via SteamDB, and apparently this library is the result of 15 years of gaming, with an approximate toll on the gamer's wallet to the tune of $640,000. Yes, that's nearly two-thirds of a million dollars spent on Steam games, which is pretty mind-boggling.

Indeed, the only thing that's perhaps more mind-boggling is trying to weigh up how long it would take to play all those games. Polygon tells us something like 7 years solid, based on a 'howlongtobeat.com' estimate, but I reckon it'd be a good deal longer than that in reality (stopping to smell at least some rendered roses in some games).

Of course, none of us are ever going to play all the games in our Steam collection. There are inevitably bargains that pop up in sales which you grab on the cheap, and never end up playing - so I can certainly sympathize with having a sprawling games library as a result. Although I've never seen anything quite like this.

If you're interested, to get into the rankings of the most-owned games on Steam - not the most-owned gamer, which would be a very different category - you'll need to have 33,000 titles to get into the top 10.

If you're curious to know this Steam denizen's favorite game, well, it's Alien Swarm by Valve itself, a freebie co-op effort which is well-liked going by the reviews. (Although the recommendation is to play Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop instead, which is the same game, but with more content apparently, and modding support).