Epic offers new 3.5% royalty to developers if they launch on Epic Games Store

Epic Games has rolled out a new initiative called Launch Everywhere, a program that could reduce royalties from Unreal Engine games from 5% to 3.5%

Following the landmark 88-12 revenue split, Epic Games has kicked off yet another initiative in a bid to win over developers

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Epic wants more developers to launch their games on the Epic Store, and to make that happen, the company has announced a new robust program called Launch Everywhere that can reduce royalty rates from 5% to 3.5%.

Popular Popular Now: After disappointing sales, Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws roadmap promises fixes and improvements

There's some criteria, though, and we've included tons of info about the new incentive.

Epic Games Store general manager Steve Allison explains how this will work:

"To participate in this program, you'll need to ship your Unreal Engine game first or simultaneously on the Epic Games Store, on all platforms where you ship your game and where we have a store. This includes PC, Mac, Android, and in the future, iOS.

"And when you Launch Everywhere with the Epic Games Store, you benefit everywhere you launch your game. This means eligible games will get their rate reduction across all stores, including Steam, and all platforms where you offer your game, and that includes all consoles.

"This is a powerful incentive for you to activate all of the incredible Game Store opportunities and benefit everywhere."

Below is the Launch Everywhere FAQ listed on Epic's website: