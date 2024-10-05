Overwatch 2 intros new Competitive Drives feature: rewards gamers for playing more ranked games

Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Blizzard has announced a new Competitive Drives mode for Overwatch 2: incentivizing more ranked games, with new rewards, and more.

I've just finished playing a few rounds of Overwatch 2's new Competitive Drives mode, which incentivizes OW2 players -- just like me -- to play more ranked games.

In an official blog post, developer Activision-Blizzard explained: "Each time you win a match you'll earn a drive score that is 10 times the total Skill Rank percentage gained from that match. For example, if you earn 21% toward your next tier and division, then you'll gain 210 drive points. Losing a match results in a having your drive score reduced five times the total Skill Rank percentage deduction, or half as much as a win gains. So, losing a match that costs you 19% in your competitive rank progress will deduct 95 drive points".

What if you get a crappy team (it happens, OW2 players know this all too well) and can't push your newly-earned drive points? The developer explains: "Losing matches will cause you to lose a small amount of drive progress, reaching each checkpoint guarantees your progress and rewards".

You'll get some sweet rewards for pushing through the checkpoints, with prizes for each of the 6 stages. They'll either be given out as competitive points, which you can use towards a new Golden or Jade weapon, or it'll be the new wicked signatures that Overwatch 2 has for battletags in-game, it's very COD-like, but I'm digging it so far.

  • Tier 1: 300 drive points - 500 competitive points.
  • Tier 2: 700 drive points - signature.
  • Tier 3: 1200 drive points - 1000 competitive points.
  • Tier 4: 1700 drive points - advanced signature.
  • Tier 5: 2200 drive points - 1500 competitive points.
  • Tier 6: 2700 drive points - elite signature.
NEWS SOURCE:overwatch.blizzard.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

