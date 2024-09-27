Stunning Ant game based on best-selling sci-fi novel joins PS5 Pro launch line-up

The gaming market is saturated with options, and simply being exposed to a platform such as Steam, a gamer can feel like there are almost too many options to choose from.
While choice is ultimately a good thing it can lead to a feeling of many games feeling very similar, which is why titles that have a unique take or spin tend to stand taller than others. Empire of the Ants, developed by Tower Five and published by Microids, is shaping up to be one of those unique games, as this soon-to-be-released real-time strategy (RTS) game combines the stunning visuals of Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.4 and the unusual third-person perspective of a lowly ant setting out to save its colony.
Empire of the Ants is based on the famous French novel of the same name (Les Fourmis) by Bernard Weber, and the title will put players in the thorax of an ant called 103,683e. This ant is determined to protect its colony, and according to Microids, players will be forced to make difficult decisions that will need to be heavily considered, as the repercussions of these decisions will impact the survival of the colony. Players will need to overcome many obstacles to ensure the survival of the colony, such as making alliances, competing for resources, and surviving the chaotic environment of the forest.
Empire of the Ants is open for pre-order for $39.99 and it will be released on November 7 on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S.
About Empire of the Ants
PARTAKE IN AN EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURE - Play as a brave ant in third person view and discover unique abilities that will help you in your strategic battles and explorations.
A 3D REAL-TIME STRATEGY GAME WITH PROGRESSIVE DIFFICULTY - The game offers an accessible experience with tutorials allowing newcomers to learn the basics of RTS while offering adjustable difficulty and advanced mechanics for seasoned players.
EXPLORE VAST ENVIRONMENTS AND MEET LOCAL FAUNA - Traverse a photorealistic forest to explore. Meet other ants and forest inhabitants during your journey and interact with them.
IMMERSIVE AND PHOTOREALISTIC - Pushing the boundaries of photorealistic effects, Unreal Engine 5 sets new standards, particularly for the representation of plants and fauna.
SEASONAL RHYTHM-BASED NARRATION - The game offers a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons, affecting the attributes of the fauna, such as speed, resistance, buffs, etc.
SINGLE-PLAYER CAMPAIGN & MULTIPLAYER - Overcome the story mode and extend your experience in intense online battles.