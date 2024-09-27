Stunning Ant game based on best-selling sci-fi novel joins PS5 Pro launch line-up

Microids the publisher behind the upcoming Empire of the Ants game has announced its new title will be joining the launch lineup of the PS5 Pro.

The gaming market is saturated with options, and simply being exposed to a platform such as Steam, a gamer can feel like there are almost too many options to choose from.

While choice is ultimately a good thing it can lead to a feeling of many games feeling very similar, which is why titles that have a unique take or spin tend to stand taller than others. Empire of the Ants, developed by Tower Five and published by Microids, is shaping up to be one of those unique games, as this soon-to-be-released real-time strategy (RTS) game combines the stunning visuals of Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.4 and the unusual third-person perspective of a lowly ant setting out to save its colony.

Empire of the Ants is based on the famous French novel of the same name (Les Fourmis) by Bernard Weber, and the title will put players in the thorax of an ant called 103,683e. This ant is determined to protect its colony, and according to Microids, players will be forced to make difficult decisions that will need to be heavily considered, as the repercussions of these decisions will impact the survival of the colony. Players will need to overcome many obstacles to ensure the survival of the colony, such as making alliances, competing for resources, and surviving the chaotic environment of the forest.

Empire of the Ants is open for pre-order for $39.99 and it will be released on November 7 on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X|S.