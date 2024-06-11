I don't know why, but I'm super excited for this photorealistic Ant game

Prepare to defend your home in epic battles against forest threats in the new 'Empire of the Ants' real-time strategy game powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Being PC a gamer means you are exposed to an unfathomable number of new games that are released on Steam, and with the more than 100 new games released almost every day on Valve's platform some simply slip through the cracks of your gaming radar.

I believe one of those titles is Empire of the Ants, developed by Tower Five and published by Microids. This soon-to-be-released real-time strategy (RTS) game is powered by the latest version of Epic Games' stunning Unreal Engine 5, specifically Unreal Engine 5.4, and will take players on a journey that's based on the famous French novel of the same name (Les Fourmis) by Bernard Werber.

Personally being a big fan of real-time strategy games, as they were the catalyst to my now profound love for gaming, Empire of the Ants will let players assume the role of 103,683e, a determined ant on a mission to protect its colony. Microids explains the title will force players to make critical decisions that will need to be heavily considered as each strategic choice will have a great impact on the survival of the colony.

Players will be required to lead a colony of ants to prosperity that will involve overcoming threats of the forest, making alliances, competing for resources, and surviving chaotic environments. Notably, Empire of the Ants will use a third-person camera angle, which is an interesting design choice by Tower Five, considering most RTS games use the traditional top-down camera angle.

The Empire of the Ants will be released on Steam, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X|S on November 7, 2024.

About Empire of the Ants: