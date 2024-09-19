Logitech G915 X announced, the company's flagship low-profile gaming keyboard returns

After five years Logitech's low-profile keyboard is back and better than ever with the new G195X LIGHTSPEED, TKL, and wired models announced.

With a height of just 23mm, the new Logitech G915X Gaming Keyboard is the company's thinnest low-profile gaming keyboard to date - and a successor to the original and popular G915. Logitech describes the new G915X as a flagship, built from premium components and materials, including a "completely redesigned galvanic switch."

This is an improvement and change from the original G915 from 2019. Yes, it has been five years since the G195 first appeared. It introduces a new POM, cross-style stem switch design that improves key stability and supports replacement while offering more customization options. Also, it is quieter typing.

The flagship G915 X LIGHTSPEED offers up to 800 hours of battery life, a twenty percent improvement over the original. However, with 100 percent RGB brightness, this drops to 36 hours.

"When the G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard was released in 2019, it was a revolutionary and award-winning gaming keyboard that introduced many players to the joys of low-profile gaming," said Arnaud Perret-Gentil, Head of PC Gaming, Logitech G. "Since then, we have listened carefully to our G915 customers on what enhancements they would like to see in the next generation, and today we're excited to announce G915 X, with the features players love and the improvements most requested."

In 2024, gamers have several low-profile options, so it's excellent to see the G915 return - with USB-C in tow. There are three options: the G195X LIGHTSPEED wireless full-sized keyboard ($229.99 USD), the G915X LIGHTSPEED TKL ($199.99 USD), and the G915X Wired Gaming Keyboard ($179.99 USD). The wireless models are available in black or white and support low-latency 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth.

