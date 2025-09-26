Sony to release new and improved PS5 Pro next month

TL;DR: Insider Billbil-kun reveals a new PS5 Pro model, CFI-7121, launching in Europe on September 30, 2025, with the same design and 2TB storage as the original. Unlike the PS5 Slim downgrade, this Pro version promises improvements, though details and Americas release remain unknown.

Gaming industry insider Billbil-kun has penned a new piece in the Dealabs magazine, claiming that a new PS5 Pro will be released later this month under the product designation "CFI-7121".

According to the publication, the new PS5 Pro is set to arrive in Europe from September 30, 2025, and it's suggested that the model will retain its same design aesthetics as the original PS5 Pro. Notably, billbil-kun leaked that Sony was going to release a cutdown version of the PS5 Slim that was a downgrade compared to its predecessor, and that turned out to be true. Sony quietly released this new console, and it notably featured cheaper components and had a smaller SSD, totalling just 825GB, compared to the 1TB on the previous model.

As for the new PS5 Pro, billbil-kun reports there is nothing to suggest this new console will get the same cutdown treatment as the Slim, which means we can expect it to feature the same 2TB storage capacity. Notably, Billbil-kun states this new model will feature some improvements, but as to what those improvements are, currently, that isn't known. Furthermore, Billbil-kun writes that there is no word on when this new console will be released in the Americas.

As for who this console is for, I would expect existing PS5 Pro users to ignore the upcoming console, as there won't be anything that is drastically different under the hood that would warrant an upgrade. However, for those looking to buy a PS5 Pro, perhaps it's worth holding off until it's officially launched to see what these rumored improvements are.