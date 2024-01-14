Hogwarts Legacy sold 22 million copies in 2023, new Harry Potter games coming

Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad confirms incredible sales figures for Hogwarts Legacy while also affirming new Harry Potter games are on the way.

Hogwarts Legacy has become the top-selling game of 2023, beating out usual suspects like Call of Duty.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

2023 was one of the best years in gaming in terms of AAA variety. Publishers flooded the market with a multitude of must-have games, but one title had a huge advantage: It leveraged the might of the multi-billion-dollar Harry Potter franchise. Potterverse fans everywhere flocked to buy Hogwarts Legacy when it came out in February of 2023, and by the end of the year, the action RPG had sold 22 million copies on all platforms.

The demand is clearly there (Harry Potter fanatics have been wanting a modern authentic interactive game for a while now) and WB Games knows what it's sitting on. IP has always been at the core of the Warner Bros. business, and gaming offers an interesting opportunity to attract new users in an interactive and monetized way.

Luckily for Potterheads, WB Games is indeed working on new wizarding games. WB Games President David Haddad confirmed as much to Variety.

The publisher has previously confirmed a new Quidditch game is in development but hasn't revealed when--or "how--it's coming to market. That last part is interesting. In May 2023, WB said that Hogwarts Legacy had sold 15 million copies and amassed $1 billion in sales revenue.

Haddad says that "a series of other things" are currently in the works when it comes to Harry Potter games, and these projects "will let the fans be part of this world and stories and characters in deeper and deeper ways."

Given WB Games' newfound focus on live services, it's possible that Harry Potter fans could get some sort of Hogwarts Legacy sequel with online multiplayer and a steady stream of post-release content.