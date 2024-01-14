Hogwarts Legacy sold 22 million copies in 2023, new Harry Potter games coming

Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad confirms incredible sales figures for Hogwarts Legacy while also affirming new Harry Potter games are on the way.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Hogwarts Legacy has become the top-selling game of 2023, beating out usual suspects like Call of Duty.

Hogwarts Legacy sold 22 million copies in 2023, new Harry Potter games coming 21
Open Gallery 2

2023 was one of the best years in gaming in terms of AAA variety. Publishers flooded the market with a multitude of must-have games, but one title had a huge advantage: It leveraged the might of the multi-billion-dollar Harry Potter franchise. Potterverse fans everywhere flocked to buy Hogwarts Legacy when it came out in February of 2023, and by the end of the year, the action RPG had sold 22 million copies on all platforms.

The demand is clearly there (Harry Potter fanatics have been wanting a modern authentic interactive game for a while now) and WB Games knows what it's sitting on. IP has always been at the core of the Warner Bros. business, and gaming offers an interesting opportunity to attract new users in an interactive and monetized way.

Luckily for Potterheads, WB Games is indeed working on new wizarding games. WB Games President David Haddad confirmed as much to Variety.

The publisher has previously confirmed a new Quidditch game is in development but hasn't revealed when--or "how--it's coming to market. That last part is interesting. In May 2023, WB said that Hogwarts Legacy had sold 15 million copies and amassed $1 billion in sales revenue.

Haddad says that "a series of other things" are currently in the works when it comes to Harry Potter games, and these projects "will let the fans be part of this world and stories and characters in deeper and deeper ways."

Given WB Games' newfound focus on live services, it's possible that Harry Potter fans could get some sort of Hogwarts Legacy sequel with online multiplayer and a steady stream of post-release content.

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$57.50
$62.49$59.95$59.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/14/2024 at 9:38 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:variety.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags