World's most-powerful AI system has just been switched online

Over the weekend, the world's most powerful AI training system by raw GPU horsepower was switched on, involving 100,000 NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs.

A few select companies in the technology sector are leading the exponentially growing push into artificial intelligence (AI) development, and Elon Musk has seemingly pushed ahead of everyone by switching on what he's calling the world's most powerful AI training system.

According to Musk, the team at xAI began working on the AI training system 122 days ago, and they were able to stand it up completely in that brief amount of time. The new system consists of 100,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs and has been named "Colossus". Additionally, Musk revealed that Colossus isn't completely finished, as it's expected to gain another 100,00 NVIDIA H100 GPUs over the "next few months".

Musk's claim that xAI has built the "most powerful" AI training system is based on the number of GPUs or training horsepower the system has available to it, which is estimated to be more than any other system publicly revealed. Musk's new AI training model will likely be used to train X's large language model, which powers the social media platform's AI chatbot, Grok.

Furthermore, Musk said the new AI system will be used to "detect & highlight manipulation of public opinion" on X.