Age of Mythology Retold benchmarked on RTX 4090 at 4K maxed graphics

Xbox Game Studios will be releasing Age of Mythology Retold on September 5, and ahead of the public release, gamers should know that to access ranked multiplayer matches, your PC will need to hit a benchmark score of at least 1000.

The release of Age of Mythology Retold is right around the corner, and with review codes being sent out to reviewers we have already gotten a sneak peek at what players of the iconic real-time-strategy (RTS) game can expect out of the revamped version. As I outlined in my "20 minutes of Age of Mythology: Retold gameplay" video, the classic RTS has gotten a fresh coat of paint in the form of Ray Tracing graphics, animation overhauls of units, new maps, new civilizations, automatic economy features, and much more.

However, what hasn't been touched on is the multiplayer side of the game, which is undoubtedly a component of the game that many people are excited about. Age of Mythology: Retold will require players on PC to hit a benchmark score of at least 1000 with the inbuilt benchmark tool to be eligible for ranked multiplayer matches. I ran the benchmark tool with my NVIDIA RTX 4090 with the graphics settings completely maxed and ended with a score of 1713.70.