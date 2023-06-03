Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion begins R&D phase in 2024

CD Projeket's Vancouver and Boston-based studios will begin early research and planning phases on Cyberpunk 2077's new Project Orion sequel in 2024.

CD Projekt Group management confirms that R&D on the new Cyberpunk game will begin in 2024.

Last year, CD Projekt announced Project Orion, a fully-fledged sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Details on the new game are slim, but based on the publisher's new live game services focus, we expect that Orion is in some part a continuation of the Cyberpunk 2077 standalone AAA multiplayer game that CD Projekt had discussed some time ago.

We could be waiting quite some time for the game. Project Orion hasn't begun principal development just yet, and CD Projekt Group is planned to start spending on R&D for the game throughout 2024. This is an early phase of development that's technically pre-production, so the actual game may not release until a few years afterwards.

"We believe that studios will start operation at the beginning of 2024, however we already have some expenses related to Project Orion and Project Hader, Both are included in the green part. But once the studio is set up and starts operating in 2024, the green bar should increase," CD Projekt management said in a recent Q1 FY23 earnings call.

Project Orion is currently be developed by CD Projekt's new Boston and Vancouver-based studios.

"Orion is a codename for our next Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe," the studio said on Twitter.

"Project Orion is a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe."

