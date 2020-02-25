GIGABYTE AMD X570 Aorus Motherboard VRM Guide

Introduction

Today, we bring you a guide that focuses on the X570 VRM ecosystem of GIGABYTE's X570 motherboards. We will focus on the designs of four motherboards to help you understand the benefits of each within the portfolio. We will focus on a few different parts of each motherboard, including the PWM controller, power stage design, power input, PCB, and cooling.

The pulse width modulator (PWM) controller is responsible for overall control of the VRM circuit. It hooks into the VRM and not only turns on the power stages but also monitors and can affect the performance of the circuit. The VRM is a complex circuit in that it can't easily be built to extremes as there are always tradeoffs between performance targets, whether it be aggressiveness, current, or efficiency.

You can have great ripple and transient response, but that comes at the expense of efficiency and temperature. On the flip side, you can also increase component quality to reduce that reduction in efficiency, but that comes with very high component cost. We will go over each component and VRM so we can determine what GIGABYTE designed each VRM for.

GIGABYTE's X570 Line-Up

Above, you can see GIGABYTE's X570 motherboard VRM cheat sheet. At the head of the pack, we have the X570 Aorus Xtreme, with a total of 16 phases, and all of GIGABYTE's all other top-notch features. The X570 platform can support CPUs with up to 16-cores, such as the 3950X, and to correctly support that CPU, motherboards require top-notch VRMs.

That being the case, GIGABYTE decided to update their entire lineup with VRM specifications, sometimes even more impressive and comparable Z390 models. We have the X570 Aorus Master as well; it has an impressive VRM with a total of 14 phases, then the Ultra and Pro/WIFI with a total of 14 phases each.

There is also the X570 I Aorus Pro WIFI, which is a mini-ITX motherboard with a total of 8 phases utilizing the highest quality components. The Elite and Gaming X have a total of 14 and 12 phases, respectively. The quality of the VRM here scales with the total cost of the motherboard. While that isn't a surprise, GIGABYTE has kept integrated powerstages on all motherboards except their lowest-end model, the Gaming X.