The Right Way to Remove a Virus From Windows

Getting rid of a virus isn't as simple as running a scan. Here's the proper way to clean an infected computer while keeping your files and system safe.

Do you suspect your computer might be infected with a virus? It might show obvious signs like sudden slowdowns or endless pop-ups, or it might silently spy on you in the background. While your first instinct may be to run a quick virus scan, that's not the best place to start. Here's the right way to remove a virus safely while protecting your data and system.

Go Offline to Prevent Further Damage

If you click a suspicious link or download a potentially infected file and suspect your device might have a virus, immediately disconnect it from the internet. Most malware relies on an active connection to spread, download more malicious files, or send your personal data to hackers, so cutting off access stops it from working further.

If you're on Wi-Fi, don't just disconnect-also forget the network to remove saved credentials, such as passwords. To do this, right-click on the Start button, then go to Settings > Network & Internet> Wi-Fi. Select 'Manage known networks,' find your network, and click 'Forget.' If you're using an Ethernet connection, simply unplug the cable to go offline.

Boot Into Safe Mode

After disconnecting your computer from the internet, your next step is to stop any malware already on your system from causing further harm. You can do this by booting Windows into Safe Mode, a special environment that loads only essential system files and drivers, preventing malware from running automatically.

To start Windows in Safe Mode, follow these steps:

Right-click the Start button and select 'Settings.' Go to System > Recovery. Next to 'Advanced startup,' click 'Restart now.'

When your PC restarts, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. On the next screen, press 4 or F4 to launch Safe Mode.

Don't worry if your desktop looks simpler or if some features appear disabled-that's completely normal. You'll return to the regular interface once the virus removal process is complete.

Run a Full System Scan

After booting into Safe Mode, your next step is to perform a thorough virus scan to detect and remove any malicious files. To do this with Microsoft Defender, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Privacy & security. Then, navigate to Windows Security > Virus & threat protection. Here, click 'Scan options,' select 'Full scan,' and hit 'Scan now' to let Windows search for and remove infections.

For a more thorough cleanup, consider using a third-party antivirus program such as Malwarebytes. You can opt for another reputable tool if you prefer-just make sure it has good reviews. Open the software, follow the on-screen prompts, and perform a full system scan. Once the scan finishes, quarantine or delete any detected threats.

Use a System Restore Point

After removing the virus from your computer, the next step is to undo any changes the malware might have made to your system settings. You can do this by using a System Restore Point (if you've previously created one), which allows you to roll your computer back to an earlier, stable state, restoring system files and settings to their original state before the infection occurred.

To perform a System Restore, follow these steps:

Type "Create a restore point" in the Windows search bar and open it. In the 'System Properties' window, click 'System Restore.' Follow the on-screen instructions and select the most recent restore point created before the infection occurred.

Once the process is complete, Windows will restart and revert your system to its previous configuration.

This process won't affect your personal files; it only restores system files and settings. Be sure to complete this step after removing all malware from your device.

Inspect the Task Scheduler and Registry Editor

If you don't have a System Restore Point set up, it's a good idea to check the Task Scheduler for any suspicious or hidden tasks. Many types of malware create scheduled tasks that may look harmless but can secretly redownload malicious files or weaken your system's protection, making it vulnerable again. To review them, type "Task Scheduler" in the search bar and open it.

Then, carefully review the list and delete any entries that appear suspicious or unfamiliar. Additionally, if you have a backup of your Registry Editor, consider deleting the current version and restoring the backed-up one. This helps remove any hidden or harmful modifications that malware might have made to the registry, thereby preventing future issues.

Look for Suspicious Programs

Malware can sometimes disguise itself within legitimate-looking software, allowing it to remain hidden even after running antivirus scans. To catch these, manually review your installed apps and uninstall anything that looks suspicious. Open Settings > Apps > Installed apps, and if you spot an unfamiliar program or something you don't remember installing, remove it completely.

You can also use Task Manager to track down such malicious apps. Since malware often consumes high system resources, sorting processes by usage can help you identify them more easily. Right-click on the Start button, open 'Task Manager,' arrange processes by CPU or memory consumption, right-click any suspicious one, and choose 'Open File Location.'

Next, search the process or file name online. If it isn't linked to a program you installed or a critical Windows file, you can safely delete that app or folder to eliminate the threat.

If you catch a virus early and isolate it from your files, you can prevent it from causing severe damage to your Windows computer. Whenever your system gets infected, carefully follow the steps above to remove the virus effectively. After completing the process, keep an eye out for any strange behavior - if anything still feels off, your device might still be compromised.