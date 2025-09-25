How to Boost Your Download Speed: 7 Easy Fixes That Work

Learn seven simple tricks to speed up your downloads - optimize DNS, close bandwidth-heavy apps, enable parallel downloading, and more.

Hate waiting forever for a big game, software update, or important file to finish downloading? While slow internet might be the culprit, it's not always the only reason. Before blaming your ISP, you should try a few simple tweaks and tricks to speed things up. Here are a few simple ways to speed up your downloads.

Turn On Parallel Downloading

Usually, when you download a file, your browser establishes just one connection to the server to fetch it. With parallel downloading, the file is split into several smaller parts, each downloaded through separate connections at the same time. Once completed, the browser merges them into one file, speeding up the download process.

To turn this feature on in Chrome or Edge:

Open your browser and type 'chrome://flags' or 'edge://flags' in the address bar. Use the search bar to look for 'Parallel Downloading.' From the dropdown menu, select 'Enabled.' Restart your browser for the changes to take effect.

Switch to a Faster DNS Resolver

When you download from a website, your computer first needs to locate it. This is handled by a DNS resolver, which translates easy-to-read web addresses into IP addresses computers understand. The DNS from your ISP can sometimes be slow or unresponsive, which may interrupt or delay downloads. Switching to a faster DNS resolver can help.

Google DNS and Cloudflare DNS are among the fastest and most reliable options. To change your DNS on Windows 11:

Open Settings and go to 'Network & internet.' Select Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Click your active connection, then click the 'Edit' button next to 'DNS server assignment.' Change from 'Automatic (DHCP)' to 'Manual.' Turn on 'IPv4' and enter your preferred DNS servers (e.g., 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1). Save the changes.

Close Unnecessary Tabs, Apps, or Extensions

Every bit of bandwidth matters when it comes to download speed. Cloud storage sync, Windows updates, multiple open tabs loading ads or refreshing content, and extensions running scripts can silently eat into your internet speed. Together, they leave less bandwidth available for active downloads. So, find the process consuming the most network resources and close it.

To do this, right-click the Start button, open 'Task Manager,' switch to the 'Processes' tab, locate the bandwidth-hungry process, right-click it, and select 'End Task.'

Also, close unnecessary browser tabs, disable or remove unused extensions, pause syncing apps like OneDrive, and turn off automatic updates while downloading.

Prioritize Network Traffic for Your Device and Browser

Just like apps, tabs, and extensions can slow things down, having multiple devices sharing the same network also eats into your download speed. The simplest fix is to disconnect other devices from the internet. If that's not an option, you can prioritize your own device so it gets more bandwidth - or even give your browser higher priority over other apps.

To prioritize your device, use your router's QoS (Quality of Service) settings. Log in to your router, find 'QoS' or 'Traffic Management,' and set your device to a higher priority.

To prioritize your browser, open Task Manager, go to the 'Details' tab, right-click your browser, select 'Set Priority,' and choose 'High.'

Stop Download Speed Throttling

Some Internet Service Providers (ISPs) intentionally slow down your connection when you're downloading large files or games, especially during peak hours. If your internet seems fast for browsing or streaming but crawls when downloading, or slows only at certain times of day, throttling might be the cause.

To check, run speed tests at different times and compare them to your plan's advertised speed. You can also use a VPN to prevent your ISP from detecting downloads. If throttling occurs at specific times, schedule downloads during off-peak hours, such as late at night or early morning. And if it's a persistent issue, consider contacting your ISP or switching providers.

Use a Reliable Download Manager

While features like Parallel Downloading can improve speed, they often fall short for very large files like games or software. That's where a download manager comes in. These tools handle segmented downloading more efficiently by splitting files into chunks and downloading them simultaneously. Plus, they let you pause, resume, or queue multiple downloads with ease.

The big advantage is reliability-you won't have to start over if your connection drops or the internet goes out. There are plenty of options available, but the classic Internet Download Manager (IDM) remains one of the best. Most download managers also offer a browser extension, making it easy to capture and manage downloads directly from your browser.

Keep Your Browser Up to Date

It may seem obvious, but running an outdated browser can slow down your downloads. Updates often improve how the browser manages network connections and handles downloads, while also protecting you from malicious sites or corrupted files that can cause interruptions. Plus, the latest versions are better at supporting modern servers and protocols.

On Google Chrome, click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, go to Help > About Google Chrome, and it will automatically check for and install updates.

On Microsoft Edge, open the menu, head to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge, and it will update itself.

These tweaks help cut out unnecessary slowdowns, ensure your device gets priority bandwidth, and speed up downloads. But if none of them make a difference, the issue might be your internet plan itself. In that case, upgrading to a faster package or switching to a more reliable ISP may be the only real fix, so you finally get the download speed you're paying for.