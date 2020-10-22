Which GPU should I match with the upcoming AMD Ryzen 5600X CPU?

Eddie wants to know which graphics card would be best paired with the upcoming Ryzen 5600X CPU from AMD.

I am looking to purchase a mid-high tier GPU to match the upcoming AMD Ryzen 5600X CPU. My first choice was to get the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT because the NVIDIA GeForce 2070 Super was more expensive, but is it worth considering the AMD driver issues currently, or have they been ironed out leading up to the new Navi GPUs?

Hi Eddie,

No problem, I'll try my best to help with this! As you mentioned, Radeon cards are known to have drivers issues on occasion, and I've even had my fair share over the years. That said, more recently, I've not had as many issues and currently have no problems on 20.9.2 with two 5700XT cards in my arsenal next to a 2070 Super.

As far as pairing it with your impending 5600X purchase, first, make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS update to support the 5000 series of CPUs ahead of time. Support for the Ryzen 5000 series comes with AGESA Version 1.0.8.0, so you may have to read the description of any update and look for that.

On to the pairing, I'm not sure how fast Singapore gets GPUs after they release, but it may be worth waiting to see what AMD launches on the 28th. We may get a full product line refresh that includes 6500XT through 6900XT, and if that's the case, it may be a more worthwhile option for your money.

I will say that 5700XT is a pretty solid card that performs just under the 2070 Super, so if you don't want the wait, it would be a fine pairing for the Ryzen 5600X.