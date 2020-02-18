Ask the Experts Question: Are there better wireless mesh solutions than the NETGEAR Orbi Pro?
Question by Erik from United States | Answered by Tyler Bernath in Networking | Feb 18, 2020 08:19 pm CST
What is the best/fastest mesh network? I just bought an Orbi Pro, however, I am hearing there are better solutions out there?
Hi Erik,
NETGEAR Orbi is regarded as one of the best mesh platforms available, so going with the Orbi Pro was a solid choice.
If I had 1K to work with, I would likely build out my own system with Ubiquiti UniFi parts, especially if you are the type that likes to tinker and get into the heart of a setup.
If you are one that just wants to set it and forget it, then Orbi or Amplifi would be my top two followed by ZenMesh from ASUS.