Are there better wireless mesh solutions than the NETGEAR Orbi Pro?

What is the best/fastest mesh network? I just bought an Orbi Pro, however, I am hearing there are better solutions out there?

Hi Erik,

NETGEAR Orbi is regarded as one of the best mesh platforms available, so going with the Orbi Pro was a solid choice.

If I had 1K to work with, I would likely build out my own system with Ubiquiti UniFi parts, especially if you are the type that likes to tinker and get into the heart of a setup.

If you are one that just wants to set it and forget it, then Orbi or Amplifi would be my top two followed by ZenMesh from ASUS.