Far Cry 6 Benchmarked: 1080p, 1440p, 4K

I still remember the original Far Cry coming onto the scene before Crysis and being the "can it run Crysis" before "can it run Crysis" became a meme.

Far Cry pushed the graphical boundaries at the time when NVIDIA was just first launching its first-ever GeForce, the GeForce 256. Back in the day when dual-core processors were becoming prolific and more widely used, and higher resolution monitors were hitting the scene when LCDs were becoming the norm.

Fast forward to now and Far Cry 6 is here, but it doesn't have that same wow factor. It's a game in a next-gen world, without next-gen anything really. It has so-so graphics for late 2021, and sure it has ray tracing technology included as well as FidelityFX Super Resolution... but that can't help lackluster graphics.

Still, Far Cry 6 is a big game for Ubisoft in 2021 and a game that will be played and run by millions of gamers across the world. AMD asked if I would like a key for Far Cry 6 and I agreed, and then ran it across most of the graphics cards I have here in my lab.

I will be doing a separate 8K benchmark article on Far Cry 6, as well as a closer look at the FSR side of things in some follow-up articles. For now I will be running Far Cry 6 with its built-in benchmark at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K with most of the settings on High/Ultra (no ray tracing, no FSR).

Far Cry 6 is pretty underwhelming in the graphics department, and not something I'd recommend showing off to your friends when you want to display how good your graphics card and PC is at gaming compared to a console.

It's not a bad-looking game, it's just not noteworthy. Performance-wise, without FSR enabled you'll still need a GeForce RTX 3090 or Radeon RX 6900 XT if you're thinking of playing at 4K with anything near 120FPS average. Even then, you're not going to hit 120FPS average without some detail adjustments made.

You can drop down to a mix between Medium and High graphics settings, and Far Cry 6 still looks good. If you take the fact away that the game won't look amazing, settle on the Medium or High graphics settings and you'll get much more performance. Mix in some FSR and you'll get even more performance, or drop the resolution and use the Quality setting with FSR and you'll enjoy higher-fidelity graphics with added performance.

The built-in benchmark makes Far Cry 6 a great game to benchmark graphics cards on, so it will become a staple of my benchmark suite going forward. I'm currently in the middle of benchmarking Far Cry 6 at the much higher-end 8K resolution, pumping away with 7680 x 4320 (33 million pixels).

The inclusion of ray tracing and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in Far Cry 6 doesn't make things any better, as you can't improve the foundation that the game is built on. Ray tracing is a nice touch in Far Cry 6, but FSR is definitely more important -- giving you the ability to tweak between quality and performance.

Far Cry 6 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One consoles. Our 8K benchmarks will be up in the next 24 hours, for some 8K + FSR fun with the latest bleeding edge silicon.