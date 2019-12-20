AMD Radeon RX 480 vs. RX 5500 XT Benchmarked

Introduction

AMD launched its new mid-range 1080p focused Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card last week, a replacement of sorts with current-gen tech helping it cross the 1080p finish line in glory.

The new Radeon RX 5500 XT features an upgraded Navi 14 GPU on the newer 7nm node, something that when blended together with the new RDNA architecture delivers great performance over the previous-gen Polaris-based Radeon RX 480 and Radeon RX 580/590 graphics cards.

At the time of reviewing the new Radeon RX 5500 XT, I didn't have the time to get some of the other graphics cards I wanted to test into the benchmark charts. This included the first-gen Polaris card in the Radeon RX 480, as well as NVIDIA's previous-gen and Maxwell-based GeForce GTX 980 Ti.

These two cards represented some of the most popular cards of their time, and they also represent cards that millions of gamers would upgrade from -- and to, AMD's new Navi-based Radeon RX 5500 XT. That's where the idea for this article came from, where I'll take a direct look between the Radeon RX 480 and Radeon RX 5500 XT -- all while throwing a bunch of other cards I thought everyone would like to see tested.

In this article I've taken a specific look at the older Radeon RX 480 and newer Radeon RX 5500 XT, which will test AMD's claims of an average 12% performance increase across the board. I'm here to solely test that, with a direct comparison between the RX 480 and RX 5500 XT at 1080p, 1440p, and even 4K.