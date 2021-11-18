All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review

AORUS deploys its new Socket AM4-based X570S Master motherboard, breathing life into AMD's Zen 3 processors. Let's take a look.

@TylerBernath
Published Thu, Nov 18 2021 9:10 AM CST
Rating: 93%Manufacturer: AORUS (X570S AORUS MASTER)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

As we have looked at in the past, X570S is more about vendors refreshing their products stacks, invigorating their motherboard with updated technologies as the platform ages. For AORUS, the Master moves to a passively cooled design, with upgraded power components; we also see add-ons like WiFi6e and the latest Gen2x2 USB 3.2 make an appearance.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 46 IMAGES

At the top, compatibility is retained with the AM4 socket; this lends support back to Ryzen 2000 series and up to the current 500 series. Four memory slots offer 128GB of capacity with speeds ranging from 2133MHz to 5400MHz with an OC, of course on DDR4 modules in the 288-pin form factor.

Connectivity includes USB 2.0, 3.2 Gen 1, and Gen 2 with a single 2x2 port available on the rear of the board; you will also find 2.5Gbe via Intel i225 and WiFi6 from the AX210. Audio is pushed through the ALC1220-VB with a SABRE9118DAC.

Pricing

The AORUS X570S Master carries an MSRP of $379.99 with a three-year warranty.

Buy at Amazon

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$377.99
$377.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2021 at 4:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Packaging, Accessories, and Overview

Packaging and Accessories

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Packaging sticks to what we have seen with AORUS boards, logo taking up a good amount of real estate, relevant chipset, and CPU info below.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The back details features of the board to the right, full specifications down below.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Accessories are slim, Wi-Fi antenna, SATA cables, and reading materials.

AORUS X570S Master Overview

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 08 | TweakTown.com

AORUS Master has a pretty industrial design; open face heat sinks cover the VRM while the board carries a black and gunmetal colorway.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 09 | TweakTown.com

The backside of the board is covered in a reinforcing plate.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 10 | TweakTown.com

I/O is pretty well stacked with USB; we also have 2.5Gbe back here.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Along the bottom of the board, you will find TPM and USB headers, audio for the front panel to the left.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Down the line, we have a USB 3.2 header, front panel connections.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Moving up the right side, we find another 3.2 headers followed by SATA.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 14 | TweakTown.com

At the top, a set of fan headers and the 24pin power connection.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 15 | TweakTown.com

Across the top, we run into more fan and RGB connections.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 16 | TweakTown.com

Last, we have two eight-pin CPU power connections.

PCB and Circuit Analysis

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 17 | TweakTown.com

We have 14 Infineon 70A stages for the Master, PMIC top right. You will also note the ASMedia Gen 2x2 controller for the rear panel USB-C over the left.

UEFI, Software and Test System

UEFI

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 20 | TweakTown.comAORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 21 | TweakTown.com
AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 22 | TweakTown.comAORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 23 | TweakTown.com
AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 24 | TweakTown.comAORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 25 | TweakTown.com
AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 26 | TweakTown.comAORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 27 | TweakTown.com
AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 28 | TweakTown.comAORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 29 | TweakTown.com

EFI setup includes the orange and black colorway, similar to what we saw on past AORUS platform variants. This motherboard has an Easy Mode that includes storage options with M.2, PCIe, and SATA, along with XMP settings and boot sequence.

If we switch to advanced mode, Tweaker is the first menu item. From this menu, we can configure overclocking options such as voltages, bclk, and ratios. Advanced CPU settings offer control of power settings such as SpeedStep and C-States, and Intel Turbo modes. The Settings menu includes platform power options and I/O port settings; this includes NVMe, SATA, and Network configs.

Motherboard Software

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 31 | TweakTown.com

AORUS does include an app center to simplify windows menus, making it easier to configure settings.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 32 | TweakTown.com

EasyTune has long been the software for GIGABYTE and AORUS motherboards. This includes smart boost; auto OC features with profiles configured.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 33 | TweakTown.com

Additionally, you can do advanced overclocking with features similar to Intel XTU.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 34 | TweakTown.com

Last, we have advanced power control allowing you to turn up the Vcore and phase control.

Motherboard Testing Supporters

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 36 | TweakTown.com

Sabrent supports our storage testing with the Rocket 4 Plus.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 37 | TweakTown.com

Thermaltake has come onboard with their Toughram XG for all motherboard reviews.

TweakTown AMD Motherboard Test System

Cinebench, AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 42 | TweakTown.com

Single thread with the Master produced a score of 1586. Multi-thread landed at 15491.

AIDA64 Memory

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 43 | TweakTown.com

Memory bandwidth topped 48K read, 28K write, and 47K for copy. Memory Latency came in at 55.3 seconds.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 44 | TweakTown.com

In AES, results come in at 148134.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 45 | TweakTown.com

SHA3 showed 3853, right in line with other X570 platforms.

UL and CrossMark Benchmarks

PCMark 10

PCMark is a benchmark from UL and tests various workload types to represent typical workloads for a PC. Everything from video conferencing, image import, and editing, along with 3D rendering, are tested.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 47 | TweakTown.com

PCMark showed a solid score of 8538 for the Master.

3DMark

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 48 | TweakTown.com

First up is CPU Profile, which offers a 16 thread score of 7844, 8 thread of 6321, and a single thread of 957.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 49 | TweakTown.com

Timespy gives a score of 16379 for the Master.

CrossMark

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 46 | TweakTown.com

Overall we find a score of 1625 for AORUS Master.

System I/O Benchmarks and Final Thoughts

System I/O Benchmarks

Storage with CrystalDiskMark

Storage tests are all handled by our Sabrent Rocket Plus NVMe 4.0 SSD. Secondary storage tests are conducted with our WD_Black P50 SSD.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 50 | TweakTown.com

Storage testing showed 7022 MB/s reads, and 5293 MB/s write.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 51 | TweakTown.com

Q1 Random showed 69 MB/s reads, and 198 MB/s write.

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard Review 52 | TweakTown.com

In our external storage testing, 1057 MB/s from the USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

Final Thoughts

Vendors pushing X570S motherboards to market have reinvigorated the platform as we push closer to X670 next year. The Master sits in the sweet spot for gamers for both cost and performance; it has a solid power stage, capable enough for most Zen 3 CPUs to be pushed to their Air and AIO cooling limits; additionally, those that really enjoy tweaking will take advantage of PBO.

Connectivity is huge for this board; AORUS has stacked it with USB 3.2 and even legacy USB 2.0 for low latency for keyboards and mice. EFI BIOS has gone unchanged; consumers sticking with AORUS will enjoy this as it is an easily navigated platform with a short learning curve, though it does have some issues when using a mouse.

Testing showed solid performance through R23, AIDA, and PCMark, while Timespy was a few points upon past platforms with our RTX 3080. With three m.2 capable of Gen4, this board produced solid results with our Rocket Plus from Sabrent upwards of 7000 MB/s read and 5300 MB/s write.

Buy at Amazon

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

95%

Value

95%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

The X570S Master delivers fantastic connectivity options and a solid VRM, perfect for gamers wanting to get that extra bit of performance out of their Zen 3 CPU.

TweakTown award
93%

AORUS X570S Master Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$377.99
$377.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2021 at 4:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.