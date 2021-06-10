All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review

D7-P5510 is Intel's newest PCIe Gen4 enterprise SSD that brings bleeding-edge performance to datacenter or business applications.

Published Thu, Jun 10 2021 9:35 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Jun 10 2021 1:04 PM CDT
Rating: 99%Manufacturer: Intel (SSDPF2KX076TZ)
Introduction and Drive Details

Intel's newest Enterprise SSD represents a couple of firsts for TweakTown.com. First and most obvious, the D7-P5510 is the first PCIe Gen4 Enterprise SSD to come across our test bench. Secondly, this is our first go round with Intel 144 layer 3-bit flash. We've gotten a taste of Intel 144-layer flash when we reviewed the Intel 670p back in March of this year. However, the 670p is based on Intel's 4-bit version of their 144-layer flash. Even though the 670p employs 144-layer QLC flash, we got a taste of just how good Intel's newest flash node really is. It's amazingly good in QLC, so we expect great things from faster TLC 144-layer Intel flash.

Intel has yet to release a consumer SSD with a PCIe Gen4 interface, so we are delighted to get our first taste of Intel PCIe Gen4 goodness here today. The D7-P5510 steps into the ring sporting impressive factory specs and rated endurance. Intel claims the D7-P5510 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD can sustain up to 930K IOPS when serving data to the host. Sustained 128K sequential speeds check-in at up to a whopping 7,000 MB/s. The D7-P5510 7.68TB isn't just about speed; this drive is warrantied for up to 14 petabytes of endurance. Impressive.

Quick Specs/Comparison Products

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 29 IMAGES

Intel D7-P5510 Enterprise PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com

This side of the drive features a familiar-looking manufacturer label.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The bottom of the drive's enclosure is a heavy-duty cast aluminum piece that serves as a heat sink.

Specifications and Features

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Intel's D7-P5510 PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD is a 2.5" x15mm U.2 (SFF-8639) Enterprise SSD is available in two capacities, 3.84TB and 7.68TB. Features include a PCIe Gen4 x4 U.2 interface, Intel NVMe controller, Intel 144-layer 3-bit 3D4 NAND, power loss protection, end-to-end data protection featuring XOR parity, and advanced LDPC bit correction on all internal and external memories in the data path for protection at every layer.

Specifications for the 3.84TB D7-P5510 can be found.

Current online pricing finds the 7.68TB D7-P5510 retailing for approximately $1600.

Enterprise Testing Methodology

TweakTown strictly adheres to industry-accepted Enterprise Solid State Storage testing procedures. Each test we perform repeats the same sequence of the following four steps:

  1. Secure Erase SSD
  2. Write entire capacity of SSD a minimum of 2x with 128KB sequential write data, seamlessly transition to next step
  3. Precondition SSD at maximum QD measured (QD32 for SATA, QD256 for PCIe) with the test specific workload for a sufficient amount of time to reach a constant steady-state, seamlessly transition to next step
  4. Run test specific workload for 5-minutes at each measured Queue Depth, record results
Benchmarks - Random and Sequential Performance

4K Random Write/Read

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com

We precondition the drive for 16,000 seconds, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state.

Steady-state is achieved at 7,000 seconds of preconditioning. Average steady-state write performance at QD256 is approximately 200K IOPS.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.com

We have no problem sustaining 200,000 4K random write IOPS which verifies Intel's stated sustained random write spec. What impresses us more, however, is the drive's low queue depth performance. QD1-4 is where we want to see great performance most of all, and this is exactly where the D7-P5510 is dishing it out. Excellent.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 08 | TweakTown.com
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 09 | TweakTown.com

Intel specs the D7-P5510 7.68TB for up to 930,000 random read IOPS, and that's exactly what our testing produces at QD256. Again, low queue depth performance is exceptional. Performance where it matters most.

8K Random Write/Read

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

We precondition the drive for 16,000 seconds, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state.

Steady-state is achieved at 7,000 seconds of preconditioning. Average steady-state write performance at QD256 is approximately 103K IOPS.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com

We expect 8K random to track exactly the same as 4K random, just at a 50% lower rate. This is exactly what we get.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.com

Here we expect to see our charts tracking the same as our 4K charts with somewhat lower performance. Results come in as expected.

128K Sequential Write/Read

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 15 | TweakTown.com

We precondition the drive for 6,500 seconds, receiving performance data every second. Steady-state for this test was already achieved when we filled the drive with 128K seq data.

Average steady-state sequential write performance at QD256 is approximately 4,300 MB/s.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 16 | TweakTown.com
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 17 | TweakTown.com

Our testing verifies factory sustained sequential write specifications to be accurate, if not a bit on the conservative side.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 18 | TweakTown.com
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 19 | TweakTown.com

Although it takes some queues to ramp it up, when it does, the D7-P5510 7.68TB SSD delivers the goods big time. 7,400 MB/s is absolutely amazing and significantly better than what Intel rates the drive for.

Benchmarks - Server Workloads

Email Server

An Email Server workload is a demanding 8K test with a 50 percent R/W distribution. This application gives a good indication of how well a drive will perform in a write-heavy workload environment.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 20 | TweakTown.com

We precondition the drive for 16,000 seconds, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state.

Steady-State is achieved at approximately 9,000 seconds of preconditioning. Average steady-state workload performance at QD256 is approximately 175K IOPS.

The tight preconditioning patterns with few to no outlying IO's we see in the above chart is testament to the high QoS delivered by the D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 21 | TweakTown.com
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 22 | TweakTown.com

The typical operating region for most enterprise workloads is in the QD1-QD16 range. This is where we find the D7-P5510 with its PCIe Gen4 interface having a huge advantage over the comparison SSDs that comprise our test pool. Again, performance where it matters most.

OLTP/Database Server

An On-Line Transaction Processing (OLTP) / Database workload is a demanding 8K test with a 66/33 percent R/W distribution. OLTP is online processing of financial transactions and high-frequency trading.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 23 | TweakTown.com

We precondition the drive for 16,000 seconds, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state.

Steady-state is achieved at 10,000 seconds of preconditioning. Average steady-state workload performance at QD256 is approximately 214K IOPS.

The D7-P5510 7.68TB demonstrates quality consistency with very few IO's that could be considered outliers.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 24 | TweakTown.com
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 25 | TweakTown.com

It's all about performance in the operating region, and again, this is where we find Intel's PCIe Gen4 D7-P5510 outpacing the competition by a country mile.

Web Server

A Web Server workload is a pure random read test with a wide range of file sizes, ranging from 512B to 512KB at varying percentage rates per file size.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 26 | TweakTown.com

We precondition the drive for 16,000 seconds, receiving performance data every second. We plot this data to observe the test subject's descent into steady-state.

We precondition for this test with an inverted (all-write) workload, so no relevant information can be gleaned from this chart.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 27 | TweakTown.com
Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 28 | TweakTown.com

Having a PCIe Gen4 interface along with a 144-layer flash array really allows the read-centric D7-P5510 7.68TB to stretch its legs here in a big way. Our test subject finishes this brutal test at QD256 generating 50% to 100% more IO's (performance) than the drives we have competing against it. Impressive.

Final Thoughts

PCIe Gen4 has ushered in a new level of performance for flash-based storage devices. We've got plenty of it in the consumer space, but until now, we've not seen much of it in the enterprise space. Intel's D7-P5510 7.68TB SSD has given us our first taste of what PCIe Gen4 with Intel 144-layer TLC flash can do for datacenters and business applications alike.

We like what the D7-P5510 brings to the table for more reasons than just its stellar performance alone. This drive has a ton of endurance, it's SMB friendly, and it is more accessible for more applications because of its value pricing. Everything we want all wrapped up in what we consider the most desirable enterprise form factor.

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review 29 | TweakTown.com

We feel the most impressive feature of the D7-P5510 series is its class-leading low queue performance. This is performance where it matters most. This is what we feel makes the 7.68TB model by far the best performing flash-based enterprise SSD we've tested to date and well-deserving of an Editor's Choice Award.

Pros:

  • Best Form Factor
  • Low Cost
  • PCIe Gen4 Performance
  • Density

Cons:

  • Seq Read @ QD16
Performance

99%

Quality

98%

Features

98%

Value

99%

Overall

99%

The Bottom Line

Affordable Gen4 goodness with enterprise features and endurance put the Intel D7-P5510 at the head of its class.

TweakTown award
99%

Intel D7-P5510 7.68TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 U.2 SSD

Jon joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new storage products. Jon became a computer enthusiast when Windows XP launched. He was into water cooling and benching ATI video cards with modded drivers. Jon has been building computers for others for more than 10 years. Jon became a storage enthusiast the day he first booted an Intel X25-M G1 80GB SSD. Look for Jon to bring consumer SSD reviews into the spotlight.

Related Tags

