All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review

GIGABYTE delivers a fantastic mid-high-end platform in the Z590 AORUS Master motherboard. Join us as run it through our tests.

@TylerBernath
Published Tue, May 18 2021 9:06 AM CDT
Rating: 93%Manufacturer: GIGABYTE (GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 59 IMAGES

AORUS Master has been the mid-range offering for the past three generations of Intel Z Series chipsets. Sitting in the middle of the lineup, the Master has the Xtreme and WaterForce models above it while it sits above the AORUS Ultra and AORUS Elite.

For Z590, GIGABYTE is focusing on several key features for the Master, the first being the Extreme Power Design using 90A SPS for each phase along with high current MOSFETS and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors. This allows the AORUS Master to run with lower temperatures and improved transient response to changes in load.

Another significant feature of the Z590 AORUS Master is improved memory performance and compatibility with DDR4 5000+ kits that are being released into the market for Rocket Lake S CPUs. This rolls us into the PCIe 4.0 hardware design with tighter tolerances than PCIe 3.0; this means less signal loss and more stability on ports and slots designed for Gen4 devices.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Digging into this board, we have compatibility with both 10th and 11th Gen processors from Intel supporting Socket LGA1200. Memory compatibility includes JEDEC 3200MHz and XMP up to 5400MHz on 4x slots.

From here, we go to storage, where we have three m.2 slots, one Hyper M.2 and two Ultra M.2and moving to audio, we have the ALC1220-VB codec from Realtek that supports DTS:X Ultra along with an added ESS ES9118 DAC.

Connectivity starts with 10Gbe LAN offered by the AQC107 chip from Marvel; this is paired up with the Intel AX210 for Wi-Fi 6e support and BT 5.2. USB connectivity gives this board both Gen 1 and Gen 2 support on the rear I/O; four ports colored blue for Gen 1 and another four in red for Gen2.

Pricing

The GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master carries an MSRP of $409.99 with a three-year warranty.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$389.99
$389.99$389.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2021 at 5:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Packaging, Accessories, and Overview

Packaging and Accessories

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Packaging for the AORUS Master includes the AOrus Logo and chipset/CPU support bottom right.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 06 | TweakTown.com

On the back, we have board specs on the left with high-level features on the right.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Included with the motherboard, you will find the Wi-Fi antenna, SATA cable, along with various extension cables and reading materials.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Overview

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 08 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 09 | TweakTown.com

AORUS Master has an overall neutral theme with black and grey heat sinks. The VRM enjoys a nice fin stack for dissipating heat, and the three x16 slots are heavily shielded, as are the DIMM slots on the right. The back of the board does have a big aluminum shield with AORUS branding.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 15 | TweakTown.com

Rear I/O is stacked with USB 3.2 support. Gen 1 port is colored blue, while Gen 2 is red. We also have antenna connections on the left and DP-centered, far-right 3.5mm audio ports.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Along the bottom of the board, we have the dual BIOS switch along with front panel audio. Further right, we have internal USB headers.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 11 | TweakTown.com

On the far end, we have the front panel power and reset along with two Thunderbolt headers for AICs.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 12 | TweakTown.com

The top of the board gives us all four RAM slots, shielded-two USB 3.2 Gen 1 headers just to the left of the 24pin power connection.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Across the top, we have ARGB and RGB headers along with fan connections and debug LED.

PCB and Circuit Analysis

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 16 | TweakTown.com

Power design is stacked on the AORUS Master, with 18 stages for vCore all Intersil 99390 90A SPS stages and one SIC649 60A for SoC. Also worthy of note, to the bottom left, you will see the AQC107 10Gbe LAN.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 17 | TweakTown.com

Chipset is our focus above, but we do have the ITE Super I/O below.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 18 | TweakTown.com

Realtek ALC1220 can be found at the bottom left and above the ESS 9118 DAC and power filters.

UEFI, Software and Test System

UEFI

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 20 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 21 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 22 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 23 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 24 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 25 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 26 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 27 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 28 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 29 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 30 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 31 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 32 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 33 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 34 | TweakTown.com

EFI on the AORUS Master includes the AORUS orange and black colorway; Easy Mode offers information about the hardware installed across the top with current frequencies in the middle. The bottom left offers XMP support, along with the boot sequence down below.

F7 moves us to advanced mode with a breakdown between several tabs; the first is Tweaker which gives you basic controls for overclocking CPU and memory, while the settings tab is split between platform power settings and IO Ports. Within IO Ports, the breakdown includes audio, LAN, and bifurcation support. Further down, we have menu items for USB, SATA, and NVMe.

Motherboard Software

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 40 | TweakTown.com

RGB Fusion is our first piece of software; this allows you to control motherboard lightning along with any connected RGB strips.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 43 | TweakTown.com

Next, we move to EasyTune, overclocking software for AORUS and GIGABYTE platforms. This software does offer several preset modes.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 44 | TweakTown.com

If we move to Advanced OC, we can change frequency, voltage, and power limits.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 45 | TweakTown.com

DDR OC offers options for you to change frequency and timings on-the-fly.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 46 | TweakTown.com

Fan control does have as well; these include standard, performance, and full speed.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 47 | TweakTown.com

Further, you can set custom fan profiles for the entire motherboard.

Motherboard Testing Supporters

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 48 | TweakTown.com

Sabrent supports our storage testing with the Rocket 4 Plus.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 49 | TweakTown.com

Thermaltake has come onboard with their Toughram XG for all Z590 reviews.

TweakTown Intel Motherboard Test System

Cinebench, Realbench and AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 50 | TweakTown.com

AORUS Master did quite well in a single thread, 1556 in R23. Multi-thread results reached 14101.

Realbench

Realbench uses both video and photo workloads to benchmark your CPU. We use all three workloads in this scenario.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 51 | TweakTown.com

Realbench offers 24.9 seconds in Image Editing, 27.1 seconds in H.264 Encoding, and 34 seconds in multi-tasking.

AIDA64 Memory

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 52 | TweakTown.com

Memory bandwidth topped 58K read, 57K write, and 51K for copy.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 53 | TweakTown.com

Memory Latency came in at 57.9 seconds.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 54 | TweakTown.com

In AES, results come in at 162,113 for AORUS Master.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 55 | TweakTown.com

SHA3 showed 5349, right in line with other platforms.

PCMark10 and PugetSystems Benchmarks

PCMark 10

PCMark is a benchmark from UL and tests various workload types to represent typical workloads for a PC. Everything from video conferencing, image import, and editing, along with 3D rendering, are tested.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 56 | TweakTown.com

PCMark testing gave us a score of 7945 overall. Peak results come in essentials and digital content.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 57 | TweakTown.com

Applications testing touched 24K in Excel at peak, 13998 for PowerPoint, and 10682 for Edge.

PugetBench

PugetBench comes from the fantastic people over at Puget Systems that have done countless hours and years benchmarking hardware. For our testing, we will utilize their Davinci Resolve, Photoshop, and Lightroom benchmarks, you can look into them more here

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 58 | TweakTown.com

Puget for Photoshop ended with a score of 937.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 59 | TweakTown.com

Davinci Resolve gave us a score of 1113.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 60 | TweakTown.com

Comparing the AORUS Master to the rest of our charts, we are right on par near 64FPS in testing.

System I/O Benchmarks

Storage with CrystalDiskMark

Storage tests are all handled by our Sabrent Rocket Plus NVMe 4.0 SSD. Secondary storage tests are conducted with our WD_Black P50 SSD.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 61 | TweakTown.com

Storage testing showed 7013 MB/s reads and 5389 MB/s write.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 62 | TweakTown.com

Q1 Random showed 73 MB/s reads and 278 MB/s write.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 63 | TweakTown.com

In our external storage testing, we see 470 MB/s from Gen 1, 1068 MB/s from Gen 2, and 2008 MB/s from Gen 2x2.

Audio - Dynamic Range

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 64 | TweakTown.com

Testing audio, we set up RMAA with a 3.5mm cable from the line-in to speaker out (green to blue) and set both to 24Bit 192KHz. AORUS Master gave us 95.5 dBA.

Networking

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 65 | TweakTown.com

With networking, we have 10Gbe and WiFi6e. WiFi6 tested at 1214.56, and the 10Gbe gave us 2341 on our 2.5Gbe test setup.

Power, Thermals and Final Thoughts

Power Consumption

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 66 | TweakTown.com

Wrapping up testing, power consumption saw a low of 128w at idle and a peak of 486 watts under CPU load.

Thermals

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master Motherboard Review 67 | TweakTown.com

Thermals were on par at 22c idle and peak of 62c during testing.

Final Thoughts

AORUS Master is an enthusiast board that caters to the needs of any Gamer; it will offer the flexibility needed for mid-range and big gaming builds with top-of-the-line parts and has a fantastic power design that can push the power-hungry 11900K. Board quality is legit. The heat sink design is an authentic finned design allowing for high-efficiency cooling of the VRM stack. The board armor that handles m.2 and chipset cooling is subtle in a color that won't clash with any themed builds.

Connectivity options on this platform are high-end, but it does lack integrated Thunderbolt. AORUS makes up for this with 10Gbe supporting multi-gig so that it will operate all the way down to 100Mbps. This board has more USB 3.2 connections than most so you shouldn't need any hubs; on the rear I/O, were looking at four Gen 1 and five Gen 2; additionally, the rear USB-C supports up to Gen2x2 for 20Gbps support.

Overall, the AORUS Master is a high-end platform, and with the board, in hand, you can really tell the level of quality. With the cost of components going up and shortages being quite real, the MSRP of $409 for this motherboard seems high at first, but AORUS is delivering one hell of a platform for that money!

What We Like

Socket Compatibility:> In-Socket upgrade for 10th Gen users.

USB 3.2: Tons of USB 3.2 connectivity on this board.

Networking: With 10Gbe and WiFi6e onboard, this board is stacked for connectivity.

What Could Be Better

Price: At $409 this board isn't cheap.

Thunderbolt 4: No integrated Thunderbolt 4, need AIC.

Buy at Amazon

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

The Z590 AORUS Master is a fantastic motherboard that offers tremendous build quality and performance to gamers.

TweakTown award
93%

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS Master

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$389.99
$389.99$389.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2021 at 5:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.