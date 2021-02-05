All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review

The "real" Creator platform is here with ASRock's W480 Creator motherboard based on Intel's W480 chipset. Let's investigate.

@TylerBernath
Published Fri, Feb 5 2021 9:55 AM CST
Rating: 93%Manufacturer: ASRock (W480 Creator)
Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Workstation motherboards are often reserved for the enthusiast market, LGA2066 if you are looking at Intel platforms or sTRX4 if you want in on 3rd Gen Threadripper on the AMD side. A few vendors do offer workstation platforms built on the Intel W480 and the mainstream LGA1200 socket.

GIGABYTE, ASUS, and ASRock are three of these vendors offering W480 chipset platforms built for 10th Gen Core and Xeon-W processors. For this article, we were lucky enough to get our hands-on the ASRock W480 Creator, a board that is targeted towards consumers wanting to break into the workstation scene with an entry-level platform, but don't let the entry-level tag confuse; this board comes packed with high-end features including Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbe and 2.5Gbe, Wi-Fi 6 and yes support for Xeon W 1200 series processors and ECC UDIMM memory.

Specifications and Marketing

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 54 IMAGES

Platform specifications include support for 10th and 11th Generation Intel Core and Xeon processors on the Intel W480 chipset. Power comes from a 50A Dr. Mos design using Vishay SIC654 stages and Intersil 6617A doublers, 16 phases for CPU and 2 for memory. Memory support is spread over four slots DDR4 2133-4600MHz with support for ECC modules.

Storage starts with six SATA 6GB/s ports and adds three Ultra m.2 slots for NVMe solutions while networking includes onboard Aquantia 10Gbe, Intel i225 2.5Gbe, and AX200 for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Audio is pushed over the Realtek ALC1220 with an add-on ESS Sabre 9218 DAC.

Pricing

The ASRock W480 Creator carries an MSRP of $429.99 with a three-year warranty.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-10850K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$409.99
$409.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2021 at 1:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Packaging, Accessories, and Overview

Packaging and Accessories

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The packaging is quite glossy, the entire box offering a hologram appearance to it. Bottom right, we have chipset and CPU support along with Polychrome RGB.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The back goes into detail with hardware breakdowns, including a rear I/O overview and specifications bottom right.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 07 | TweakTown.com

We have reading materials, rear I/O shield, SATA cables, and a WIFi antenna in the box.

ASRock W480 Creator Overview

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 08 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 09 | TweakTown.com

Above, we look at the motherboard's front and back-the rear housing a few ICs, including the 17A doublers around the VRM area and socket backplate. On the front, we have dual 8 pin power at the top, aluminum armor across the entire board, including all three m.2 slots. At the bottom, you will find a debug LED and both power and reset buttons.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Getting in close with the Creator, we start with front panel audio connections right below the WIMA caps. This gives way to two RGB headers, two fan connections, and a single USB header. From there, we have the debug LED, power, reset, and front panel connections.

You will find two more fan headers around the corner, all six SATA ports followed by two USB 3.0 front panel headers.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 11 | TweakTown.com

The board's top half includes a USB 3.2 Gen 2 header followed by 24pin power and a few more RGB connections. Across the top, we have a couple more fan headers and both 8pin power connections.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 19 | TweakTown.com

Rear I/O is quite busy, Wi-Fi to the far left followed by HDMI output, 8 USB ports split between Gen 1 and 2 connectivity. 10Gbe and 2.5Gbe, along with Thunderbolt 3 and dual miniDP, push us towards the five audio connections and optical output.

PCB and Circuit Analysis

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Removing all of the armor, you can get a pretty good look at the board.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Getting a closer look at the VRM, we have 16 SIC654 power stages, PWM controller top right.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 14 | TweakTown.com

To the left of the VRM, we have a few ICs, mainly the ASMedia 1074, handling USB 3.2 connectivity.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 15 | TweakTown.com

The chipset can be found front and center above, another ASMedia 1074 for front panel duty.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 16 | TweakTown.com

In the board's center, we have Super I/O handled by the Nuvoton and ASMedia 1184 handling PCIe switching.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 17 | TweakTown.com

The audio design includes the ALC1220 near the gold caps and ESS DAC below with red WIMA caps.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 18 | TweakTown.com

A daughterboard handles thunderbolt connectivity, Intel 7540 chipset installed.

UEFI, Software and Test System

UEFI

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 50 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 51 | TweakTown.com
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 52 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 53 | TweakTown.com
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 54 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 55 | TweakTown.com
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 56 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 57 | TweakTown.com
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 58 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 59 | TweakTown.com
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 66 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 61 | TweakTown.com
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 62 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 63 | TweakTown.com
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 64 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 65 | TweakTown.com
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 66 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 67 | TweakTown.com
ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 68 | TweakTown.com

EFI setup offers a matching aesthetic to the board's packaging; EZ Mode provides a quick overview of the installed CPU and memory, while OC Tweaker brings basic CPU options, memory, PCIe, etc.

The Advanced menu holds most of your basic menu options, including onboard device configuration. The Tools menu includes support for Razer Chroma setup without the need for software; you can also use Easy RAID, SSD Secure Erase, and NVMe Sanitize to manage your storage. Instant flash is available to update your BIOS.

Test System

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 71 | TweakTown.comASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 72 | TweakTown.com

Sabrent once again supports us with fantastic NVMe SSDs to reach the highest potential of our motherboards.

ADATA chipped in for this article giving us 16GB of DDR4 2666MHz ECC to pair with our Intel Xeon W-1290P.

Cinebench, Realbench and AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 30 | TweakTown.com

As the lonely platform tested, the W480 Creator brought in a score of 1306 single-core and 16077 with 20 threads.

Realbench

Realbench uses both video and photo workloads to benchmark your CPU. We use all three workloads in this scenario.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 31 | TweakTown.com

Encoding came in the quickest at 24.2 seconds, the other two very close at 33 and 24 seconds, respectively.

AIDA64 Memory

AIDA64 has stayed as our means of testing memory bandwidth.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 32 | TweakTown.com

You can see we could reach 43778 MB/s reads in the screenshot above, 44680 MB/s write, and 40320 MB/s copy.

PCMark10 and PugetSystems Benchmarks

PCMark 10

PCMark is a benchmark from UL and tests various workload types to represent typical workloads for a PC. Everything from video conferencing, image import, and editing, along with 3D rendering, are tested.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 33 | TweakTown.com

Overall, the W480 offers a score of 8084 with a breakdown of 10663 for essentials, 10221 in productivity, and peaking at 13156 with digital content.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 34 | TweakTown.com

Application testing showed a crazy 21951 score in Excel, followed by 9760 and 9895 for Edge and Word.

PugetBench

PugetBench comes from the fantastic people over at Puget Systems that have done countless hours and years benchmarking hardware. For our testing, we will utilize their Davinci Resolve, Photoshop, and Lightroom benchmarks, you can look into them more here

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 35 | TweakTown.com

Inaugural testing with Puget Bench Photoshop and the W480 gives a general score of 83.6 with GPU touching 108.1 and Filter score of 103.5

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 36 | TweakTown.com

Lightroom testing shows a score of 949 overall. Breakdown gives 99 active and 90 passive.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 37 | TweakTown.com

In Resolve, we see a fusion score of 193 points. This is followed by 116 points for GPU effects and 71 in 4K media.

3DMark and Gaming Benchmarks

3DMark

3DMark is a popular gaming performance benchmark used by millions of people, hundreds of hardware review sites, and many of the world's leading technology companies.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 38 | TweakTown.com

Firestrike offered up an overall score of 29587, 42680 coming in graphics thanks to our RTX 3080. 28688 comes from the CPU, and combined; we have a score of 9094.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 39 | TweakTown.com

Timespy brings a score of 16473 overall. Graphics bringing in 17436 and CPU 12547.

System I/O Benchmarks

Storage with CrystalDiskMark

Storage tests are all handled by our Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 SSD. Secondary storage tests are conducted with our WD_Black P50 SSD.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 40 | TweakTown.com

Sequential testing gave us 3391 MB/s reads, followed by 2455 MB/s write.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 41 | TweakTown.com

4KQ1 touches 25 MB/s reads, and 168 MB/s write.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 43 | TweakTown.com

Secondary drive testing shows solid performance for the USB 3.2 ports, reaching 1060 MB/s read and 1017 MB/s write.

Networking with iPerf

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 43 | TweakTown.com

I was able to test all three facets of wired connectivity for the W480. Gigabit was on par at 949Mbps, as was 2.5Gbe, real-world 2231 Mbps. 10Gbe connectivity hit 9417Mbps.

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 44 | TweakTown.com

Wireless performance was right with the past platform I've tested, 1396Mbps at peak.

Power, Thermals and Final Thoughts

Power Consumption

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 45 | TweakTown.com

Power consumption for the W480, Xeon 1290P, and RTX 3080 idled at 81 watts. CPU load reached 332 watts in Cinebench, and gaming we saw 311 watts on average.

Thermals

ASRock W480 Creator Motherboard Review 46 | TweakTown.com

Thermals were on par, 18c idle with a peak of 70c under testing.

Final Thoughts

W480 is a fantastic chipset platform for consumers that want access to features commonly found on HEDT systems. ECC memory support is one of the biggest parts of the ASRock Creator, as is the wide range of compatibility with CPUs from the Core and Xeon Families, and one better ASRock says the W480 Creator will support upcoming 11th Generation processors and is PCIe 4.0 ready!

We have been on a tear here lately with "Creator" platforms, from the GIGABYTE Z490 Vision D to the Z490 ProArt from ASUS. The ASRock W480 Creator combines both of those motherboards' best parts, the integrated Thunderbolt 3 from the Vision D and 10Gbe from the ProArt adding Wi-Fi 6, triple Ultra m.w slots for storage along with support for Xeon, ECC, and Optane memory!

What We Like

Connectivity: Rear panel alone, there is support for 10 USB devices, 2 Thunderbolt and 10Gbe!

Compatibility: PCIe 4.0 ready means potential consumers could make a move to 11th Gen and get full benefits!

What Could Be Better

No OC: W480 doesn't support overclocking.

Price: There is no denying this board is a bit expensive for most!

Performance

90%

Quality

92%

Features

99%

Value

90%

Overall

93%

The Bottom Line

ASRock nails it with the W480 Creator, a fantastic platform for consumers that want the very best in connectivity!

TweakTown award
93%

Read about TweakTown's awards!

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

