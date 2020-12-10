All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review

Is the Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K docking station worthy? We check it out today and work out if it's one to consider or not.

@TylerBernath
Published Thu, Dec 10 2020 9:40 AM CST   |   Updated Thu, Dec 10 2020 12:23 PM CST
Rating: 80%Manufacturer: Sabrent (DS-WSPD)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Over the last year, we were introduced to Sabrent, the Rocket NVMe storage brand. While that business has taken off for them, they do dabble in several other markets that include enclosures, drive docks, and docking stations.

One of their best-selling solutions is the DS-WSPD, a universal docking station that leverages USB-C with outputs to HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Additional features include support for gigabit ethernet, audio in/out, and power delivery for notebooks that need less than 60 watts. Sabrent has set the MSRP for this solution at $299.99 with a one-year warranty. It is on sale at Amazon for $149.99.

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The packaging is simple but adequate, a colorful box that includes the dock's image with supported functions below.

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The back goes into more detail with features listed along the left side.

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Unboxing, the power supply is rated at 20v 5A, and a thick USB-C cable is included.

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The enclosure for the dock is entirely plastic, but matte so no issues with fingerprints, etc.

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Front panel ports include four USB 3.2 Gen 1, with the first on the left being for power delivery. On the right, we have audio in colored pink and audio out in black.

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Wrapping around to the backside, we have power input, Gigabit LAN, and our first and second set of display outputs. We round things out with another two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and our USB-C input.

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review 10 | TweakTown.com

I utilized our WD Black P50 for testing the throughput of the USB ports. With the Type-A ports, we see 454 MB/s read and 460 MB/s write.

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review 11 | TweakTown.com

USB-C provides the same results as above; 453 MB/s read and 460 MB/s write.

Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Running through testing for the Gigabit LAN, we find the port only supporting 280Mbps, which is quite a bit lower than expected.

I've had this dock for several months now, using it as my go-to solution for docking my notebook to my ultrawide display in the office. With that said, I can certainly say I've had no issues with it in that time, and it has been a reliable docking station. Running a single DisplayPort monitor, this dock can achieve up to 5K resolution at 60Hz, whereas running multiple screens will push you down to 30Hz no matter the configuration.

As for performance, the dock lives up to Sabrent's design and throughput claims. We could reach 450 MB/s read and write from both the Type-A and Type-C ports with no issue. A few issues I did have with the dock included low throughput from the Gigabit LAN controller and its price. At $299 MSRP, I would wait for a significant deal (like what Amazon has currently) before buying as you can get a huge boost in performance from a USB 3.2 Gen 2 or Thunderbolt 3 dock for around the same price.

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Performance

80%

Quality

80%

Features

75%

Value

85%

Overall

80%

The Bottom Line

The DS-WSPD is a good dock for those needing to expand older notebooks with additional displays, USB functionality, or wired LAN, but pricing is a little concerning, however Amazon does have it had a fairly decent price currently.

80%

Sabrent USB Type-C Dual 4K Universal Docking Station with USB C Power

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$149.99
$149.99$149.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/10/2020 at 12:23 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.