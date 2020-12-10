Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station Review

Is the Sabrent DS-WSPD USB-C Dual 4K docking station worthy? We check it out today and work out if it's one to consider or not.

Over the last year, we were introduced to Sabrent, the Rocket NVMe storage brand. While that business has taken off for them, they do dabble in several other markets that include enclosures, drive docks, and docking stations.

One of their best-selling solutions is the DS-WSPD, a universal docking station that leverages USB-C with outputs to HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Additional features include support for gigabit ethernet, audio in/out, and power delivery for notebooks that need less than 60 watts. Sabrent has set the MSRP for this solution at $299.99 with a one-year warranty. It is on sale at Amazon for $149.99.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The packaging is simple but adequate, a colorful box that includes the dock's image with supported functions below.

The back goes into more detail with features listed along the left side.

Unboxing, the power supply is rated at 20v 5A, and a thick USB-C cable is included.

The enclosure for the dock is entirely plastic, but matte so no issues with fingerprints, etc.

Front panel ports include four USB 3.2 Gen 1, with the first on the left being for power delivery. On the right, we have audio in colored pink and audio out in black.

Wrapping around to the backside, we have power input, Gigabit LAN, and our first and second set of display outputs. We round things out with another two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and our USB-C input.

I utilized our WD Black P50 for testing the throughput of the USB ports. With the Type-A ports, we see 454 MB/s read and 460 MB/s write.

USB-C provides the same results as above; 453 MB/s read and 460 MB/s write.

Running through testing for the Gigabit LAN, we find the port only supporting 280Mbps, which is quite a bit lower than expected.

I've had this dock for several months now, using it as my go-to solution for docking my notebook to my ultrawide display in the office. With that said, I can certainly say I've had no issues with it in that time, and it has been a reliable docking station. Running a single DisplayPort monitor, this dock can achieve up to 5K resolution at 60Hz, whereas running multiple screens will push you down to 30Hz no matter the configuration.

As for performance, the dock lives up to Sabrent's design and throughput claims. We could reach 450 MB/s read and write from both the Type-A and Type-C ports with no issue. A few issues I did have with the dock included low throughput from the Gigabit LAN controller and its price. At $299 MSRP, I would wait for a significant deal (like what Amazon has currently) before buying as you can get a huge boost in performance from a USB 3.2 Gen 2 or Thunderbolt 3 dock for around the same price.

Tyler's Test System Specifications