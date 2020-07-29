NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 512GB SSD Review

Today we take a look at the 512GB Rocket M.2 NVMe SSD from Sabrent. Should you consider it? Let's take a look as we test it out.

Published Wed, Jul 29 2020 8:20 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Jul 29 2020 9:27 PM CDT
Rating: 89%Manufacturer: SabrentModel: SB-ROCKET-512

Assuming we are all up to speed on Sabrent, one capacity has remained on our test bench for the longest time. Believe it or not, the 500GB class of NVMe solutions is the sweet spot for consumers when it comes to best bang for your buck, so with this in mind, let's get right to it.

Built on the Phison E12S controller, the Rocket NVMe is Sabrent's mid-range NVMe solution, with the Rocket Q being a step lower. The 512GB model, in house, offers 3400 MB/s read and 2000 MB/s write going off marketing numbers with additional features such as advanced wear-leveling, bad block management, and over-provisioning, along with support for APST, ASPM, and L1.2 power management.

The MSRP of the 512GB Rocket NVMe comes in at $149.99 with a five-year warranty.

Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 512GB SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.com
If you followed us for a while, then you have seen Sabrent packaging. Following suit, the 512GB Rocket NVMe was delivered in a metal case.

Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 512GB SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Opening the case, we find the drive secured in foam.

Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 512GB SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com

A quick peel of the sticker results in a DRAM package at the top, followed by the Phison E12S controller and Toshiba NAND.

Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 512GB SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

CDM is a staple in performance testing; version 7 has seen some updates in the workloads used for testing. Sequential performance tops out at 3399 MB/s read and 2540 MB/s write, while 4KQ1 touched 51 MB/s read and 162 MB/s write.

Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 512GB SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

ATTO is yet another popular benchmark for storage performance that breaks down performance. The Rocket NVMe showed consistent write performance hovering around 2.3 GB/s while read performance showed a few spikes to 3.2 GB/s otherwise right around 3 GB/s.

Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 512GB SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Quick System Drive landed the Rocket NVMe right behind the M9P+ from Plextor with a score of 2250.

Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 512GB SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Price/Performance for the Rocket NVMe was middle of the pack at 92%.

With all of the testing out of the way, the 512GB Rocket NVMe shows solid build quality with the proven E12S controller and Toshiba BiCS TLC. For me, packaging adds to this with many vendors supplying their drives in cardboard retainers, Sabrent takes the extra step to offer quality packaging.

The Rocket NVMe offered fantastic sequential performance, nearly matching the Crucial P5, which happens to be the quickest 500GB solution I have tested to date. 4KQ1 was an entirely different story with the Rocket NVMe turning in decent results at 51 MB/s read and 162 MB/s write.

Sabrent lists the MSRP of the 512GB Rocket NVMe at $149.99, this puts it a bit out of touch for most consumers, especially with DRAMless solutions being so abundant. At the time of writing, Amazon is pushing these solutions out the door for $79.99, making it a solid deal for anyone needing a boot drive for their new build!

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

85%

Value

90%

Overall

89%

The Bottom Line

Sabrent doesn't disappoint. The 512GB Rocket NVMe is a solid choice for anyone wanting a quick boot drive for their build.

89%

Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 512GB SSD

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

