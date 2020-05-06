CalDigit AV Pro 2 (2TB SSD) Expandable Pro Storage Review

The AV Pro has been around for quite some time as CalDigit's single-bay prosumer storage solution with several capacities, including a high capacity 14TB solution. More recently, a 2TB SSD option has been made available, and today we have it in for testing.

Like all AV Pro 2 models, the SSD solution offers a high-quality aluminum enclosure that includes two modes of connectivity; both USB 3.0, one with a USB-C interface, and the other a micro-b interface. Adding to this solution is a two-port USB 3.0 hub, Kensington lock slot, and the ability to charge your MacBook or notebook with up to 30W.

Marketing for the AV Pro 2 suggests this solution is capable of 500 MB/s read and write over its USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface. The 2TB SSD is the only solid state option with several HDD options from 4TB to 14TB available. Compatibility includes both Windows 10 and macOS systems.

The MSRP of the 2TB SSD CalDigit AV Pro 2 comes in at $349.99 with a two-year warranty.

The box for the AV Pro 2 includes an image of the enclosure itself with a full compatibility list below.

The back goes into more detail with use cases such as laptop charging and dual interface.

Unboxing, the AV Pro 2 includes keys and power adapter next to a USB-C cable and USB-A to micro-B cable.

The finish of the AV Pro 2 is a bead-blasted aluminum, the top and bottom louvered to dissipate any heat from the internal components.

The front of the AV Pro 2 offers a glowing green orb at the top that doubles as the power button. Below, we have a lockable drive tray.

The back has the capacity for two additional USB 3.0 devices while offering dual host interfaces.

Inside the AV Pro 2, I was happy to find the Crucial MX500 2TB SSD.

Testing gave us 417 MB/s read and 377 MB/s write for the AV Pro 2.

Similar performance was found in ATTO disk bench with performance kicking up at 128K at 400 MB/s read and 350 MB/s write.

We had tested the AV Pro nearly two years ago when it first launched with several HDD options. Since then, CalDigit has expanded the capacity of the HDD based solutions up to 14TB and has kept 2TB as its only SSD capacity. With the cost of the SSD solution coming down quite considerably in the last two years, it was time to get our hands-on it and see just how good it was.

Build quality is fantastic. CalDigit is undoubtedly one that goes to great lengths in this category, and it shows with top-notch internals along with a solid choice in the Crucial MX500 for its OEM drive.

Drive performance could have been better, especially with the SSD at its heart, but we did manage to pull 420 MB/s read and 375 MB/s write. The USB 3.0 hub actually did slightly better at 430/430 with our SanDisk portable SSD.

As far as price is concerned, the 2TB AV Pro 2 has a bit of a premium attached to it when compared to streamlined storage only solutions. At $349.99 for the 2TB SSD model, this solution only makes sense for those wanting the two-port USB 3.0 hub and additional 30W charging capabilities for their MacBook or PC.

