Streacom BC1 Open Air Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Streacom has made a name for itself by making everything from unique chassis even to test benches with premium materials. The latter of which we are looking at today, we have one of Streacom's BC1 bench chassis or "test bench" models in the lab today.

It needs to be mentioned that the BC1 or openbenchtable concept is a collaboration between overclocking entities HWBot, OverclockingTV, and Streacom. The BC1, like much of the offerings from Streacom, is a massive chunk of Aluminum at its base. The BC1, at its core, is an open-air testbench. Many users prefer tower chassis with filtration and included fans for their builds; however, PC test benches are made for easy swapping of parts. Some users opt to use a testbench for their everyday use rigs, primarily for aesthetics and the ability to show your hardware, while others just like the ability to have optimal temps due to the open-air design.

Key features in my opinion are as follows:

8mm thickness 5052 Aluminum alloy

Fully modular construction

Compact portable design

Dual-edge fan/radiator mounting

Quick-release push-pin motherboard standoffs

As previously mentioned, Streacom made a name for itself with high-quality components, and the BC1 is no different. One of my favorite parts of this must be the quick-release style standoffs.

The Streacom BC1 is what we are looking at today, and it comes with a part number of ST-BC1. 1S for the model we have. Our unit is silver, and this is the only color available from Streacom, the final product is sandblasted and then anodized. The entire unit, when in its portable disassembled mode measures in at 370mm tall, 260mm wide and only 8mm thick.

The BC1 fits form ITX to EATX and XLATX form factors to support all but the massive dual socket boards. This means no matter what level enthusiasts or open-air build you choose, it should fit here. HDD and SSD fitment are up to two total drives. You can mix and match up to two 3.5" or two 2.5" drives as they slot with mounting thumbscrews directly through the base chassis tray. PSU fitment is standard ATX style PSU's, and if you have an ATX to SFX bracket, you can fit that as well, but the mounting is for ATX/BTX model supplies. Streacom recommends a maximum component loading of 25KG for the BC1.

Cooling fitment on the BC1 is unique as two small brackets attached to the top and bottom edge of the main tray. They can support up to a 240mm radiator, which Streacom recommends not exceeding 5KG. This limit is likely to avoid leverage forces of a larger radiator from putting a torsional load on the small brackets, which will mount up to the fan holes on a radiator or fan. Fans can also be installed in these brackets, and the brackets can reach down to 80mm to fit some of the smallest available fans you would be likely to use.

The current selling price of the BC1 is $169 at Newegg at the time of writing. There are not many other test bench style cases that match the level of quality or capability that the Streacom BC1 offers. The only ones I could find available at the time of writing is the Praxis WetBench, which is the older model they will be refreshing soon. The WetBench is $199 and offers some neat fitment and features as we use one in our PSU testing reviews for our real-world testbench.

With that said, let's dig into the BC1 and see what it has to offer for those of you looking for an open-air experience.

Shannon's Chassis Test System Specifications