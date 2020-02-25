NZXT H1 Mini-ITX Chassis Review

Today NZXT unveils its newest computer case, the H1 Mini-ITX chassis. Join us as we take a complete look at it.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

NZXT is no stranger to making chassis, with their H series being the one that defined a recognizable styling for the NZXT offering. Today we have the newest in the NZXT H1, which is an ITX based chassis designed for an ultra-small footprint while carrying a rather slick and elegant styling.

The new H1 is designed from the ground up to be a builder's chassis with an integrated and pre-routed PSU and cabling solution. That is cool, but NZXT also integrated an M Series AIO unit to cool the CPU, and we now start to see the H1 shape into what we can expect for the rest of this review. It is clear from the onset that the H1 was designed to not only allow builders to make a small form factor rig that builds quickly. This also will likely apply to the NZXT BLD series of prebuilt system options, as this configuration will probably cut down on production time, hence quicker turn around.

Key features of the H1 are as follows:

Included components (140mm AIO, PCIe riser card, & PSU) represent $250+ value

The 13.6-liter size that supports almost all GPUs on the market.

Footprint uses just 350 cm (squared) of desk space.

Integrated PSU, PCIe riser card, AIO liquid-cooler.

Features tool-less SSD tray, easy-to-install riser card, and pre-routed cables.

Tinted tempered glass front panel.

Dual-chamber layout airflow for GPU, CPU, and PSU.

Rear I/O cable routes.

This is quite interesting as NZXT's stated value of their integrated components comes very close to our calculation. We came to about $80 for the AIO, $140 for the Seasonic Gold SFX Modular PSU, and $40.00 for the premium quality riser cable. The total we estimate is approximately $260 as of the time of writing.

The H1 chassis comes to the market with the part number of CA-H16WR-B1-US, which is for the black version we have today. The H1 also comes with a white option, which would be a white exterior shell with a black interior, as we have seen on other H series chassis. The H1 measures in at 387mm tall, 187mm deep, and 187.6mm wide. The warranty for the H1 has been updated via NZXT, while the spec sheet seen above may say that all components come with a two-year warranty. NZXT has since updated the warranty as follows:

Case & AIO: 3 Years

PSU: 10 Years

This is a fairly reasonable warranty for the components. The PSU now has warranty support similar to the best in the PSU field, which adds some serious value and ease of mind if you choose the H1 for your next mITX build.

Motherboard fitment for the H1 is ITX only. Storage fitment is 2x 2.5" drives with no space allocated for larger 3.5" storage. PSU fitment is SFX and comes with a 650W Gold unit preinstalled.

The only cooling fan on the H1 is a 140mm AER unit, which comes preinstalled on the M series 140mm AIO. There is no need for a spec of CPU air cooler fitment since this unit comes with the cooler installed. Should the cooler eventually fail, however, the fitment would not be very bog, and you would probably want to locate a similar replacement should it occur. GPU fitment is up to 305mm long, with up to 2.5 slot thickness accounted for.

The NZXT H1 comes to market at $349.99, which for a moment may shake you until you account for the items included. The estimated value hovers to around $250 - $260 for the installed AIO, PSU, and GPU riser integrated into the H1. This means the H1 chassis itself will run about $89.99 to 99.99, depending on how you value the preinstalled components. At this price level, we do not have a ton of competition that is relevant to ITX builders. However, what we do have is NZXT's H210, the NZXT NODE 304, and the TU150 from Lian Li.

Let's see how the new NZXT H1 stacks up to the real competition on the market.

Shannon's Chassis Test System Specifications