Forget the PS5 Pro, Sony's neck-based air conditioner is the invention turning heads right now

Sony's air conditioner gadget is one of the more bizarre inventions of 2024, but it's already popular in Asia - and is now available outside the continent.

Sony has released a new air conditioner that sits on the back of your neck and either cools or warms you, depending on the environmental conditions.

There are two models with different air vents, for both casual (left) and business (right) styles (Image Credit: Sony)

The Reon Pocket 5 is the first such model to be made available outside of Asia, but while it's only on sale in the UK as well as certain Asian territories, the fact that it has made the leap to Europe indicates the invention could well come to the US.

Given the name, you might think the Reon Pocket sits in your, erm, pocket, but as mentioned, it fits neatly around your neck (the Reon Neck-brace 5 probably didn't sound like such a great name).

It offers a smart cool, or warming mode, with five levels of cooling and four for warmth.

The really clever bit is that it can detect the environmental conditions and smartly adjust its cooling or warming to help you cope, working in tandem with a Reon Pocket Tag sensor, an accessory you can pin to your clothing.

It's a clever little gadget, make no mistake (Image Credit: Sony)

Alternatively, if you don't want the tag extra, the Reon Pocket 5 can purely work off your body temperature - but the tag ensures the device can pre-empt changes in conditions and make you more comfortable in a swifter manner. Or another way to go is to adjust the settings manually via Sony's phone app.

Apparently the predecessor Reon Pocket 4 was a resounding success in Japan and Hong Kong, and solid out after three months in both those territories.

Presumably that's why the Pocket 5 is coming to the UK (in May), and if successful in Western waters, we may see it arrive in the US before too long - or certainly the Pocket 6, at any rate. The UK price is £139 for the device itself, which is just over $170.