Razer Ripsaw HD Review: Streaming and Gameplay Capture Made Easy

Introduction

Today we are looking at the Razer Ripsaw HD, which is Razer's capture card that directly competes with the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S.

Right off the bat, I can tell you that Razer has done a fantastic job with this capture card. It's extremely easy to use, easy to set up, and does everything you need a capture card to do. In this review, I will be walking you through how to set up your capture card for both streaming and game capture.

I will also be running you through how to get the best quality out of the capture card with specific Open Broadcaster Software options. On top of that, I will also be filling you in on the positives of the Razer Ripsaw HD, and the negatives. So, let's jump right into it.