Elgato Stream Deck Mini Review: The Pocket-Sized Stream Companion

Introduction

Today we are looking at the Elgato Stream Deck Mini, the smallest and the cheapest of the three variants. The Elgato Stream Deck Mini meets a small form factor with utility, giving birth to a portable stream deck for any on-the-go streamers.

While the Mini is certainly the smallest stream deck out of the three variants, don't let its size fool you. The Mini may be small, but it still comes with the same programmable LCD keys its older brothers have, but instead, there are just fewer of them and for a good reason.

The Elgato Stream Deck Mini is designed for streamers that are on the move or don't require that many programmable keys, but would still like the pleasure of owning a great streaming companion. In this review, we will be breaking down the best reason for 'why' you should choose the Elgato Stream Deck Mini, the positives and negatives of getting one, and the pleasures of owning one.