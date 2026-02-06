Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit Review

Once you recover from the price tag, the Nitro Concepts Metahaptics Kit is a bundle of smile-inducing fun that makes you want to race more.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict The Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit is amazing, provides fantastic immersion and puts a huge smile on your face. That is, until you remember the price tag. Pros Rewarding immersive experience

SimHub compatible, thankfully

Well built

Ease of installation Cons Price tag

The included software is limited Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Not too long ago, I covered the Trak Racer Haptic Bass Shaker Kit, which, with the extra shaker and the parts required to bolt it to the Trak Racer TR120S V2 chassis I use for reviews, came to a grand total of $447. As a standalone kit for $249 without mounting brackets or an additional shaker, it was a fairly cheap way to start adding haptics to a sim racing setup.

Traditionally, haptics are implemented by bolting them directly to the chassis or under the seat to add immersion and feedback, essentially transferring the vibration through the rig to your body. This can come with drawbacks, with the vibration also being transferred to the floor or pretty much anything else that could rattle and take away from the experience.

So then, wouldn't it be great if, say, there was a kit available that simply replaced your existing bucket seat cushions, connected via power/USB, and you were ready to go? No fiddly mounting brackets, and no additional wires running around the rig to contend with. Oh, and what if it also included fourteen separate actuators for feedback? That would be nice, wouldn't it?

Well, you're in luck. Following up on the Nitro Concepts Immersion Wind Box Kit Review, today I have another product from the Nitro Concepts Immersion range. Meet the Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit. Now, I explained the background to the Immersion Series in the Wind Box Kit review, so if you haven't seen it, I would certainly recommend checking it out. Basically, Nitro Concepts is producing a range of products to add immersion to your sim racing experience.

The Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit can be purchased in a couple of ways: either included with their R300 bucket seat or as a standalone seat cushion kit. It's the latter I am exploring today. As with Nitro Concepts' other Immersion products, they are currently not available in the US, but may be in the future. For today, I have converted the pricing at the time of writing from GBP. Before I reveal pricing, you might want to sit or lie down.

For the Nitro Concepts R300 bucket seat and Immersion Metahaptics kit together, you are looking at a grand total of $1475, and for the seat cushion kit as a standalone option, $1141. Currently, Nitro Concepts is running a sale, meaning you can grab the R300 and the Metahaptics kit for the same price as the kit alone, essentially getting the bucket seat for free. Either way, it certainly isn't cheap, but let's take a look at what you get exactly, and discuss that wallet-busting price tag at the end.

Further Racing Reading – Our Latest Reviews

Packaging

46 46

VIEW GALLERY - 46 IMAGES

Nitro Concepts hasn't gone mad with the product packaging here. Given the premium price tag, I would maybe expect a little more gloss, but at the end of the day, it is just packaging. Both the front and rear of the box are fairly basic, with the Nitro Concepts logo and product name on the left-hand side. Below, it states this is the UK version, so I assume this is primarily to ensure the right wall plug is included. Next to this, there is an image of the three-part seat cushion that is included, along with the control unit. Finally, the Sensit Logo is on the right, and we will discuss their software a little later.

46 46

There is nothing really to note about the rest of the packaging; the most important part, in terms of specs, shows that the Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit weighs 3.45kg (7.63lbs) as a whole.

Unboxing the Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit

46 46

46 46

46 46

Using a knife to cut through packing tape isn't a great idea, especially if it includes fabric components, so don't do that! Joking aside, opening up the package, I was greeted with some packing paper to help protect the cushion kit and the instruction manual. Below this are two seat cushions; let's remove them and see what else we get.

46 46

The bottom layer includes the largest of the three cushions and a couple of boxes. The boxes include the control unit and power supply that we will need to get everything connected and up and running.

46 46

While the packaging isn't overwhelming, it has certainly done the job with the three-piece cushion set now ready for me to look around some more. Each comes wrapped in a plastic bag, so now I will go around each one.

46 46

46 46

46 46

First, I have the bottom, rear part of the cushion kit, and this is the one piece that isn't an active part of the system, but rather what your bum actually sits on. All the cushions included are made from a premium, breathable 3D mesh fabric that should provide comfort and durability for long gaming sessions. To the hand, they feel a little coarse given the breathable mesh design and newness, but overall, they are very nice. Internally, the cushion kit is made of high-quality foam, as you will find in most bucket seats, and I will cover the comfort later on when we get to testing.

On the bottom of the cushion are velcro strips that will help attach this to your bucket seat. One of the great things about this kit is that, providing you have a bucket seat with removable inner cushions, you can replace them with this kit. This, of course, is somewhat dependent on fitment, but the cushions should be compatible with most mainline aftermarket bucket seats that include a harness slot at the bottom. Nitro Concepts has told me they tested this for fitment with a range of manufacturers, GT Omega, Trak Racer, O-Rouge, and Sparco, to name just a few.

46 46

46 46

46 46

46 46

To complete the bottom, the two-part cushion set is the front active part. This is a bit thicker than the rear, designed so that it drops your bum down, and raises your legs to be in more contact with this front element, in theory, to transfer more feedback detail directly to your body. According to the information received, this part measures 375 x 225 x 105 mm (W x H x D) at its thickest point. Throughout the kit, the stitching and overall presentation are very good, and I haven't found any loose or fraying fabric during unboxing. The wiring protruding from the edge of the bottom cushion is surrounded by extra stitching to reinforce this area, and it is braided all the way to the connector.

46 46

46 46

46 46

The final piece we need to complete the cushion kit is the backrest. As with the other two, I didn't find anything to fault in our sample. Because it is furthest from where we route the cables, the rear cushion has a longer wire, which, when fitted, will exit the cushion from the bottom. This is then routed through the bottom harness slot, which I will show later, along with the base cushion, to connect to the control box. For the larger cushion, the measurements are 405 x 335 x 55 mm (W x H x D).

46 46

46 46

The two small boxes included with our power supply and control unit are shown here; the power brick includes a UK plug, but this is obviously region-dependent. Both the wall plug and power cable on the brick are quite long, allowing them to be routed conveniently and keep them out of the way.

The other cardboard box includes the control unit itself, a USB-C-to-A cable, additional instructions, and two sets of Velcro strips for mounting the control unit under the base of your seat. It would be nice to have mounting holes on this so it could be bolted to the side of an aluminum cockpit, but either the included Velcro pads or double-sided tape would do the job perfectly well.

46 46

46 46

46 46

Looking at the control unit a little more closely, the enclosure is made from ABS+ plastic, and on one side are the two connections for the cushions, while on the reverse face, power and USB are connected. A label on one end shows a little product spec for the power and the Nitro Concepts and Sensit logos. The kit as a whole has 100W of output power, so the same overall as a single Trak Racer Bass Shaker. Overall, the unit is quite compact, 112 x 83 x 39 mm (W x H x D), so it's not going to take up too much space under your seat.

Installation & Software

46 46

46 46

Before I set about installation, I had a quick glance at the included instructions. It's fairly self-explanatory, but it's always worth checking in case there's something that isn't immediately obvious. Feeling confident, it's time to install the kit.

46 46

My first job was to remove the cushions from the Trak Racer GT-Pro and give the frame a quick hoover out. With that done, the cushions will then simply slot into place on the Velcro strips.

46 46

The first cushion I have installed is the back, with the wiring run to the bottom harness slot. Fitment is fairly good, taking up most of the remaining real estate after removing the standard infill cushion.

46 46

The bottom rear cushion is next, and here you can see a small void above. Given the range of seats this kit is designed for, I cannot fault Nitro Concepts here, and I would sooner have a gap than the kit be too big to fit.

46 46

46 46

Threading the wiring through, the final cushion to be fitted is the bottom front. Now that the install here is complete, it fits very well overall with the Trak Racer GT-Pro. Apart from the small void below the backrest, you can hardly tell this is an aftermarket kit, as it blends into the bucket seat nicely. The GT-Pro is quite wide, so I can see this fitting slimmer frames a little better, but overall, it certainly doesn't look out of place.

46 46

Connecting the control box was my next task, and this will then be attached using the Velcro pads to the underside of my seat.

46 46

46 46

A quick comparison of the seat cushions, the standard ones provided by Trak Racer, and the Nitro Concepts kit can be seen here side by side. Overall, the Metahaptics kit cushions are considerably thicker, given the internals, especially for the backrest. Now that the control unit is connected, I am ready to add wiring for power and PC connection via USB. Before we power anything up, though, it's time to download some software.

46 46

After visiting the Nitro Concepts product page, I headed to the download section and grabbed their software to set everything up. Once downloaded and installed, it then went through an update to present a message regarding EOL for this software. From here, I am redirected to download the Sensit software by following the link. Let's head over to the Sensit website then, and find out a little more.

46 46

After spending some time on the Sensit website and reviewing their blog, we can see that Sensit partnered with Nitro Concepts in 2024, and it makes sense that Nitro Concepts is streamlining its software to make the best use of Sensit's technology.

Sensit provides a range of seats and haptic solutions, so this is essentially a Sensit product with the Nitro Concepts logo added. It's a sensible approach that saves time and money in R&D for Nitro Concepts when a perfectly suitable option already exists.

46 46

46 46

Jumping over to the software tab on the Sensit website, I have two options here for getting the Metahaptics kit up and running. The first is via the Sensit SimRacing Cockpit App, or notably, via SimHub. For testing today, we will go through both scenarios. As you can see from the images above, Sensit does a great job of showing how to use the SimHub software with an easy-to-follow guide.

46 46

Now that I have the Sensit SimRacing Cockpit app installed, I can take a look around before I start tuning the seat and go out on track. The main menu includes four main sections: Setup, Onboarding, Settings, and Support. I am running version 0.7.0 of the Sensit SimRacing Cockpit app for testing.

46 46

46 46

To me, 'Setup' indicates an initial test and configuration, but here it's covered by the Onboarding tab. This is a five-step walkthrough to cover connection, profiles, settings, and updates. It's really simple but covers everything you need to know to set up a profile, tune the kit, and get it up and running. At the first step, during the connection test, an unexpected rumble ran through the seat. It caught me a little off guard, but it felt amazing, so I can't wait to get on track!

46 46

Moving to Setup, you can create, import, export, and tune profiles here. On installation, there are a couple of preconfigured profiles, with competitive and Immersive variations available for Assetto Corsa to get up and running.

The top shows the current profile, with parameters below, such as edit, delete, import, and copy. New profiles can be created here, and you can give them a title, author, game title, and a description so that when it is loaded, you have all the information about the profile to hand.

Below this are the seat and back intensity sliders for quick changes to the overall strength of the system. Within the profile, you can change the individual aspects that I will cover soon. Finally, at the bottom is the preset list, so when you create a new profile, it is added here so you can quickly switch between settings.

Before I move to the effects, the remaining tabs cover basic items; settings include updates and software version; and support directs you to Discord or to provide feedback via email.

46 46

46 46

46 46

Effects are changed by selecting which cushion you want to edit, and then you are presented with the various effects you can manage. These are limited to five areas overall: Gearshift, Engine, ABS, Wheelslip, and Road Feel. Regardless of whether the back or bottom cushion is selected, these areas remain the same.

Each effect can be turned on or off and then managed in more depth. Nitro Concepts told me that fourteen actuators are included. Here, this is split into four areas on the seat and four on the backrest, so the actual implementation splits them between the two areas.

With an effect selected, sliders for each quadrant increase or decrease the presence of the effect. This is the first area where I feel a little disappointed: when I moved a slider, the corresponding actuator didn't kick in, so you are sort of guessing what percentage does what. I do think this section should include a "Test" button so you can feel what the slider is doing before jumping into a sim to test it out.

This, then, is perhaps where SimHub might be a better option for controlling the Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit, so let's jump over to compare the available options.

46 46

46 46

Following the Sensit guide on the website, I set up the kit to the correct sound output, Sensit Haptic Core, in SimHub. Having all eight channels mapped, I am no longer limited to just five effect areas that we saw in the Sensit software. Here, with the effects profile tab of the ShakeIt Bass Shakers section, I have access to a wide range of options. Given that these are universal devices, I am not limited to sim racing; flight simulator effects are also available.

Delving into each effect, I can now tune the frequency, and I have a test button available, so I can instantly feel what the output is giving me in terms of feedback. This is much better, but during testing, I will use both options, so that if you don't have SimHub, I can share my overall thoughts. As I have covered with other products, SimHub is a great way to control multiple devices, from ambient lighting to dash displays, and much more.

Time then for me to have a play about with some settings, spend some time on track, and see just what the Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit gives to the driver, is it a good product, and does it add to the immersion?

Kris' Sim Racing Test System Specifications

Final Thoughts

Putting a physical feeling into words can be difficult, like trying to explain what a roller coaster does to your senses and the experience, but here I will do my best to explain it. For the Nitro Concepts Metahaptics kit, I will split my thoughts into the following areas: Installation, comfort, ease of use, experience/ immersion, and value.

Starting with the installation, you saw how easy it is to install this kit, and it's a convenient way to add haptic feedback to a setup. Fitment to my own seat was quite good, but obviously, I can't speak for every potential bucket seat that this kit might be compatible with. I have documented the cushion measurements in this review, so if you are not sure it will fit, grab a tape measure and check. I think that you would have to be quite unlucky to purchase this kit and then find it doesn't fit. Maybe, for more unusual bucket seats, with specific design elements or use cases might pose an issue, but most mainstream seats should be ok. Bear in mind that the kit uses the bottom harness slot to route the wiring underneath, so this must be taken into account. If you don't have a harness slot, you could perhaps drill a small hole, but I won't tag my name to that; this would be down to the individual to take responsibility should it go wrong.

Comfort-wise, throughout my time with the Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit, I was pleasantly surprised. I thought I would be able to feel the actuators in the cushions through the foam, but I can't. Maybe a year down the line, once the foam softens, then they might start to make an indentation on your back side, but for now, you can't tell they are even there. As they are thicker than the standard cushions on my seat, I am pushed forward a little more; it felt a little unusual, given muscle memory and how used to my seating position I was. That feeling soon starts to fade, and you can always make some tweaks to your seat, if using side mounts, to adjust the seating angle. During long race stints, I didn't get overly warm or uncomfortable, but remember that bucket seats are designed for racing and are not built with comfort in mind. Overall, this kit is well implemented from a comfort perspective.

Moving over to my thoughts on the ease of use, while the Sensit software is adequate for some users, SimHub is really where it's at. The limited range of effects available in the Sensit software for novices will be fine, but if you are spending this much on a haptic setup, you are likely beyond the beginner phase and already using SimHub. The only "but" here is that if you are mainly a flight-sim enthusiast, you might not have exposure to SimHub or might use a dedicated flight-sim variant. Having a full suite of effects at your fingertips really helps to dial in this kit for the best experience, and you can spend a lot of time tweaking everything, testing it, and then refining your settings some more.

Speaking of experience, well, here is where the Nitro Concepts Metahaptics Kit really comes into its own. The Nitro Concepts Immersion range was more practical than immersive when I covered their Wind Box Kit, but here, wow. From the engine starting to the gear changes, everything felt beautiful. A subtle rumble can turn into a back-rattling pop, blipping the throttle on the start line, and the cushions pounce into life. As the revs die down, the rumble follows, resting at idle with a nice purr in my rib cage and the back of my thighs. Flying around world-renowned circuits in a range of GT3 and road cars, I couldn't wait to change gear and feel the jolt flow through my body for 0.2 of a second. Paired with the Simagic pedal haptic kit, the immersion surrounds you, as it's not isolated to a single place, but a whole experience. Rumble strips, ABS, TC, wheel slip, impacts, and so many other effects can be turned on, tuned, and absorbed.

Here, though, as with many aspects of sim racing, less is often more. While this will be down to the end user and individual preferences, I found that having only a few effects active made for a more immersive experience, with gear shift, impacts, road rumble, and engine vibration. Leaving TC and ABC to the pedals made sense and didn't crowd the experience with endless vibration and thumps that merge into a blur of senseless rumble. Throughout my whole time racing, the Nitro Concepts Metahaptics Kit is also really quiet when compared to a bolt-on bass shaker kit. While a little noticeable under race conditions, it's not going to annoy the neighbors or someone in the next room trying to watch TV.

Before I give you my final conclusion, there's a fairly big elephant in the room, and that is the price. If you have recovered from me revealing the price tag at the start, then let's try to make some sense of it. At $1141, as it stands at the time of writing, with the included R300 bucket seat, it's not a bad deal. If you are looking for a new lightweight bucket seat anyway and want to add a haptic kit, it's still a lot of money, but it sort of makes sense as a bundle, only while at the reduced price. At RRP, though, things are very different. The Nitro Concepts Metahaptic Kit, as a standalone item, is expensive, too expensive in my view, and while it's convenient, I think people will turn to other DIY options or other haptic kits that are available. Half the price? Then you would certainly be making waves, given the overall experience you get.

My conclusion on the Nitro Concepts Immersion Metahaptics Kit, then, is a bit of a mixed bag. It is amazingly easy to install, convenient, and, being right under you, the transfer of effects is amazing. While the Sensit software isn't brilliant, it will suffice until you opt to move over to SimHub to really fine-tune your experience. I mentioned the word immersion when describing the experience I had, and that is the really important part here. Where Nitro Concepts has taken a swing and missed to some extent before with the Wind Box Kit, here they hit a home run. The implementation is fantastic, simple, and while Sensit is most likely the responsible party here, credit to Nitro Concepts for taking the punt and adding the Metahaptics Kit to their Immersion Series of products.

Is it worth considering the Nitro Concepts Metahaptics kit as the next upgrade to your setup? Absolutely, providing you can stomach the price tag, get that out of the way, and it's a thoroughly enjoyable, immersive experience that leaves you wanting to hit the next rumble strip or grab that next gear as soon as you can.