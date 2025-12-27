The Mask (1994) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Released less than six months after Ace Ventura hit screens in early 1994, The Mask solidified Jim Carrey as the bona fide comedy star of the 90's, cemented ILM's reputation as Hollywood's premier digital effects house, and even popularised swing music for a time! Three decades on, the film remains a raucously entertaining ride which captures a different, perhaps more carefree time in Hollywood when new stars were being forged in Carrey and co-star Cameron Diaz, and rules and technology of filmmaking were being rewritten in real time.

When down-and-out banker Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) stumbles upon a mysterious mask in LA's harbor, he soon transforms into a wildly energetic, green-headed superhuman with cartoonish powers, boundless confidence, and a penchant for chaotic mischief. Using his new abilities to woo nightclub singer Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz) and crash the exclusive Coco Bongo club, Ipkiss incurs the wrath of mobster Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene), who wants the mask for his own criminal schemes.

Based off the little-known comic book of the same name and produced for an economical $18m (James Cameron's True Lies released in the same year had a final production cost of around $120m), the film became a worldwide phenomenon, grossing around $351m and turning Carrey and Diaz (and ILM) into household names. Three decades on, the film holds up remarkably and shines anew in this wonderful 4K package from Arrow Video.

Video

The Mask is presented in its original aspect ratio of 1.85:1 in the Rec. 2020 color space, finished with dynamic Dolby Vision and static HDR-10 high dynamic range formats and encoded with AVC H.265 compression.

With the film's Blu-ray having been released at the dawn of the format in 2008, it's certainly beyond time for a 4K makeover for The Mask and the studios have definitely delivered. Compared to the process video sheen of the Blu-ray, this 4K remaster looks like a film, with deep contrast and a subtle layer of grain. The image is generally sharp and detailed, only occasionally dipping during some of the CG and composited shots, which were likely rendered in sub-1080p resolution.

The HDR and Wide Color Gamut technologies are employed tastefully, not necessarily to make colors pop or otherwise overhaul the image in an inauthentic manner, but to accurately replicate the camera negative. My only complaint with the transfer is that more time could have been spent dust-busting the image of artefacts that show up with alarming regularity.

Overall, a wonderful presentation of the film that presents the film in its highest quality yet.

Audio

The Mask is presented in a Dolby Atmos object-based mix.

Easily besting the 5.1 TrueHD track on the previous Blu-ray, Arrow's new Atmos soundtrack has been mixed and mastered by Deluxe Media, utilising Warner's archival elements. The source material is a perfect candidate for height upmixing, and so it's great that the opportunity has been taken here, which serves as a really great example of respectful remastering that remains authentic to the original mix but brings it gently into the 21st century. The front sound stage handles the majority of the mix, with the surrounds remaining active most of the time and helping to envelope the audience into a convincing soundfield. Low frequency is forceful when required, but rarely digs into the deepest of frequencies. The aforementioned height surrounds are a really nice addition, which are used frequently and effectively.

Overall, this is a really decent upgrade that improves upon the previous 5.1 mix without any downsides. However, Arrow has also included the original theatrical 5.1 and 2.0 mixes for the full archive, showing other studios how it's done.

Extras

In typical Arrow style, we have a great collection of new bonus features which have been lovingly created by the boutique studio, as well as a full preservation of pretty much every bonus feature ever created for previous Laserdisc, DVD, and Blu-ray editions. Let's jump in.

First up, we have no one but two Audio Commentaries, the first with Director Chuck Russell running solo (originally recorded in 1997), and the second with Director Chuck Russell, New Line co-chairman Bob Shaye, screenwriter Mike Werb, executive producer Mike Richardson, producer Bob Engelman, ILM VFX supervisor Scott Squires, animation supervisor Tom Bertino and cinematographer John R. Leonetti (which was recorded in 2004). These are both interesting tracks in their own right, but neither now shows its age. It would have been great to have a more contemporary effort, although it is nice to see the cast and crew speak about their recollections in the next section.

The bulk of the new bonus features consists of video-based featurettes that total around 80 minutes. The Man Behind the Mask , From Strip to Screen, Green Faces Blue Screens, Toeing the Conga Line - Making The Mask Move and Ask Peggy are newly composed long form interviews with key personnel such as Director Chuck Russell, The Mask>i> creator / executive producer Mike Richardson and screenwriters Mike Werb and Mark Verheiden, visual effects supervisor Scott Squires editor Arthur Coburn, dance choreographer Jerry Evans and star Amy Yasbeck. They're well edited and intercut with behind-the-scenes and final film footage. I particularly enjoyed seeing the footage of Jim Carrey rehearsing the Cuban Pete dance number in Toeing the Conga Line, which apparently he performed whilst quite ill.

Finally, up we have some returning featurettes, including the 30 minute long Return to Edge City documentary, Introducing Cameron Diaz, Interview snippets and two Deleted Scenes, including an alternate opening sequence which I swear played in Australia in its original theatrical release.