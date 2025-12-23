Antec Flux M Micro-ATX Chassis Review

Antec has produced a solid SFF case that offers excellent value and plenty of included fans. However, GAMDIAS might offer a bit more with the Athena M4M.

TweakTown Rating: 93%

Included fans

Good thermal performance

Easy to build in Cons GPU support bracket

The GAMDIAS Athena M4M exists Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $74.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $309.82 CAD Buy at Amazon for £66.12

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

The new Antec Flux M continues Antec's philosophy of F-Lux designed cases (an abbreviation of Flow Luxury), something I recently checked out with the Antec Flux SE. In this instance, with the Flux M, Antec aims to deliver an SFF case that maintains strong airflow and GPU-focused cooling, targeting system builders seeking a high-performing chassis with a compact design.

With the price converted from GBP at the time of writing, the Antec Flux M will cost you $79 and includes not just a couple of fans, but six. With ITX and M-ATX motherboard support, the Flux M also supports up to three additional fans, a 360mm AIO on the top of the case, and the potential to add another 120mm radiator to the rear. Based on the spec and included fans, I am certainly expecting Antec to deliver on its promise of a compact, high-performance chassis, and at this price point, this chassis seems to offer great value.

Let's take a look, then, at the Antec Flux M.

Item Details Model Antec Flux M Form Factor Compact Micro-ATX Dimensions (D) 459mm x (W) 247mm x (H) 365mm Weight 6.3kg / 13.8lbs Materials Steel, Plastic Color Black Motherboard support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX BTF Motherboard Support Yes Cooling Compatibility Top: 3x120mm or 360mm Radiator | Rear: 1x 120mm (Included) or 120mm Radiator | Front: 2x 120mm (Included)| Bottom 3x 120mm (Included) ARGB / FAN Hub No Drive Support Behind Motherboard: 2 x 2.5" SSD or 2x 3.5" HDD Front I/O Power, Reset, USB 3.0 x 1, Type-C 10Gbps x 1, Headphone/Mic Combo Jack CPU cooler height (max.) 175mm PSU Length (max.) 160mm excluding cables GPU Card Length (max.) 405mm Warranty 2 Years

Packaging

Our Antec Flux M comes in familiar Antec packaging, with black print on the cardboard box. The front includes an image of the case, with the model below.

Both sides of the packaging show specification information in a range of different languages.

Finally, the rear shows details about the Flux M, including airflow, functionality, and other key features, with an exploded view of the case at the bottom.

Getting the Flux M out of the case, I was greeted by standard closed-cell foam protection to the top and bottom and a bag to keep the case clean.

Outside the Antec Flux M

42 42

This case is small, measuring 459 x 247 x 365mm (DWH), and, on first glance, it does remind me of the GAMDIAS Athena M4M that I recently covered. Here you can see both front fans behind the grille and the rear exhaust fan through the 3mm-thick tempered glass side panel. The Antec Flux M is made of steel and plastic, and it weighs 6.3kg. Antec offers a 2-year warranty with the Flux M for peace of mind.

42 42

Today, I will start the exterior walk around at the front. Here, a removable plastic front panel includes mesh over the two front 120mm PWM RGB intake fans, with IO on the right-hand side. There are vertical ribs surrounding the IO area for some detailing to the front of the case.

42 42

42 42

IO is kept relatively simple: power, reset, a single USB 3.0 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) port, and finally a headphone/microphone combo jack. While it's laid out nicely, I would have liked to see another USB 3.0 port added. Below the IO and front panel are the plastic case feet, which keep the case lifted by about 20mm from the floor, allowing the three bottom-mounted 120mm fans to pull fresh air into the GPU.

42 42

The mesh on the front panel isn't removable for cleaning, and there's no actual dust filter behind it. You can remove the front panel to access the fans and clean the mesh. The vent pattern holes are large enough to hopefully allow plenty of air into the case during testing.

42 42

42 42

Popping off the front panel exposed the front intake fans, with most of the rest of the front closed off. The front two intake fans have limited height adjustment, while next to them is the small PCB for the front IO.

42 42

Going around the back, the rear side panel is mainly solid, with venting holes towards the front for the power supply to draw in some fresh air. There is no dust filter here; the venting pattern catches some of the dirt, similar to the front panel. This side panel is held in place with screws, but they are not captive.

42 42

Rear connectivity includes standard motherboard IO placement with a height-adjustable 120mm PWM RGB fan on the right-hand side. As I mentioned earlier, Antec states that a 120mm radiator AIO could be placed here, which is excellent for such a compact chassis. Five PCIe slots sit below to round out the motherboard connection, with cable tie-down points and our power pass-through connector to the left, and more venting to the top.

42 42

42 42

A flexible magnetic filter sits on top of the case, and, when removed, reveals the top fan mounting and power supply installation areas. There is no capacity for 140mm fans here, given the case's compact nature, and 120mm is certainly adequate. The rest of the top of the case is solid, except for the PSU access panel.

42 42

42 42

The bottom of the case mirrors the top, with the magnetic dust filter included, and, once removed, reveals fan mounting. Of course, Antec includes three non-RGB, reverse-blade 120mm fans here to pull fresh air through and up to the graphics card. Accessing the bottom filter requires tipping the case, and given the case's price, it's nice to have the bottom protected from dust as well.

Inside the Antec Flux M

42 42

The 3mm tempered glass side panel simply pops off and is held in place really snugly, removing the need for any screws, and now we can see inside the case.

The front area features a blanking shroud over the power supply. Antec does include a small, height-adjustable GPU support bracket here. However, its implementation could be improved with more depth to the support itself; there's no horizontal adjustment, but it should be fine for most use cases. Finishing out the front area are the two intake fans. Along the bottom are the three reverse fans for the graphics card that we saw from underneath. There are generous cutouts to the top, side, and bottom of the motherboard tray. The cutouts all feature smooth, rounded edges, so we don't cut a finger or cable during installation.

42 42

Looking towards the front, you can see how the power supply shroud is angled, with cutouts by the GPU bracket to allow cables to pass through.

42 42

42 42

Views of the bottom and top of the interior show the fans, cutouts, rear exhaust fan, and the top fan/AIO mount.

42 42

Moving to the rear, the case is really well laid out. Power supply at the front, room for excess cables at the bottom, power supply pass-through cable, and drive mount bracket.

42 42

The power extension cable is neatly tucked away at the top so it doesn't get in the way when building up a system, and is held in place so it doesn't interfere with the top tray cutouts.

42 42

The rear-mounted storage bracket supports two SSDs or two HDDs and can be removed by removing four screws.

42 42

42 42

At the front, on the top, is the cover that can be removed to install the power supply; a single screw holds this in place, and it includes venting to allow the power supply to breathe a little more. Power supplies up to 160mm, excluding cables, can be installed.

42 42

42 42

A cover is included to help tuck all the power supply wiring away after installation, again held in place with a single screw. With it removed, you can see the IO wiring from the front and the fans, with quite a bit of space behind the Antec Flux M to play with. Antec details that the front has 59mm of clearance, with 49mm behind the motherboard tray.

42 42

42 42

I have also removed the storage bracket to really open up the back of the case. If you are using onboard NVMe-based storage, you could leave this out entirely. Exposed here, you can see the large cutout for CPU cooler installation, and some tie-down points around the back of the motherboard tray. At the bottom is all the included fan wiring bundled together. Antec doesn't include a fan hub, sadly, but I appreciate why, given the price point. Here, you also have a better view of the cutouts to the side of the power supply shroud, and I don't imagine routing any cables will pose any problems, as it seems well thought out.

42 42

Antec includes a basic accessory box that is transported inside the PSU chamber. Here we have an instruction manual, some cable ties, and a basic screw package for system installation. Right then, it's time to get a build going in the Antec Flux M.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

42 42

42 42

Getting a system into the Antec Flux M was a pleasure for the most part. First, I installed the be quiet! SFX L 600W power supply, and once mounted, I found the power pass-through cable to be too long, but I suppose that's better than too short, so it's not an issue. I just had to route the cable around so it wasn't in the way. Apart from that, everything else went smoothly, and I spent more time messing about with the motherboard connectors than anything else. Today, I am using the B850I Edge TI Wi-Fi Motherboard, rather than my usual ATX motherboard listed, and using an ITX board means getting front panel connectors and fans hooked up is just a little more fiddly when putting together a build.

In terms of cable management, while the included daisy-chained fan cables create a bundle of wires, there's plenty of room to work with if you want to install the largest power supply possible and add a load of SATA cables for hubs or SSDs. There are enough tie-down points that if you wanted to go all out and spend some time really tidying everything up, it's capable of a really tidy build. From the Antec Flux M point of view, it's an easy install with cutouts in places that make sense, and overall, it's just a pleasure to build in. Just don't forget to switch on the power supply as I did, then have to remove that top cover to flick it on! It's not the first time I have done this, and I doubt it will be the last.

It does look rather dark in the case at the moment, so let's add some colour.

42 42

Kicking the system into life brings light to the build from the front 120mm ARGB fans. The rear fan is kind of hidden behind the CPU cooler, and I did adjust its height to match that of the be quiet! unit. Right then, time to get some testing done.

Kris' Test System Specifications

42 42

The system I have built for testing includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, housed in an MSI B850I Edge TI Wi-Fi Motherboard, paired with 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory modules. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v8.00.8000 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.32-5840, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z v2.17.0 x64.

With the Antec Flux M including six fans, five being intake, there is positive pressure within the system to bring nice fresh air into the case. I let the system run until the test was completed, and overall, the Antec Flux M performed very well indeed at an ambient temperature of 22 °C.

The AMD 9600X reached a maximum of 74.5 °C and averaged 69.5 °C over testing. When compared with other cases I have tested, taking a baseline for all, the Antec Flux M is the sixth-best case I have tested and drops between the be quiet! Light Base 900 FX and the GAMDIAS Athena M4M. The GPU, of course, has those three reverse-blade fans to push air into the card. Here, we see more positive results too, on the day coming in at a maximum of 74.5 °C, and averaging at 73.6 °C. Here, when compared with other cases, sits the case between the Lian Li Lancool 217 and the Corsair 4500X.

When I look at my chart of cases tested for TweakTown, only 8°C separates the top from the bottom, with a baseline set at 20°C. Only four of the cases I have tested don't include any fans as standard, so overall, the Antec Flux M performs well, with the market overall bringing thermals closer and closer.

So what are my closing thoughts on the Antec Flux M?

The build quality, as you would expect from Antec, is excellent, despite the low price point, and at no time did I feel the case flexed too much, or that they had cut corners to get this case to market. The front panel is made of plastic and does indeed feel a little cheap when I popped it off to look at the front fans, but looks aren't everything, and it's performance that matters most. Staying with the front panel, IO is mostly positive, but I would have liked to see an extra USB port here to keep up with the standard we are seeing on most cases these days. The experience of building in the Flux M was positive, quick, and required only a single screwdriver to assemble, thanks to the panels' tool-less design. Having dust protection for the most part is also good, and when the fans were spinning up during testing, they never seemed overly loud. The performance is good, and there is also scope to add to this with a top-mounted option for more fans or an AIO, as well as at the rear.

I do have a but though.

Well, you see, I mentioned a case a couple of times: the close competitor to the Flux M, the GAMDIAS Athena M4M. And here I want to talk about a few things.

The GAMDIAS case comes in at $79.90, includes only three fans, but does include a fan/ARGB hub. It's a really similar case in terms of dimensions and layout, so it will really be a competitor for the Flux M. The Antec Flux M beat the Athena M4M in every test except average GPU temperature, but even there, it's so close that it's hard to pick a winner. Given that both cases are priced pretty much the same, it comes down to your personal preference and what suits you best. Antec includes more fans, GAMDIAS includes a fan hub, Antec drops a USB port that the Athena M4M has, but Antec makes better use of the rear of the case. Both include a relatively poor GPU support bracket, so it's sort of tied, and tit for tat overall.

Is the Antec Flux M a good case? Yes. Can I recommend it over the GAMDIAS equivalent? Yes, and no, depending on whether that fan hub is worth it compared to the extra fans Antec supplies. Basing my recommendation purely on what I have seen, built, and tested today, I can undoubtedly say that the Antec Flux M offers good value, good build quality for the price, and performs well. I certainly have no reservations about giving it a thumbs up, and if Antec could somehow add a hub and USB port and sort out the GPU support bracket, it would be an excellent SFX case.